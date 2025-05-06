DecoLux Designs Sets a New Standard in Luxury Interiors with Record-Breaking Project in Spring Lake Heights NJ

Lisa Saverd, Interior Designer and Founder of DecoLux Designs in NJ 557 Ocean Drive gourmet kitchen, designed by Lisa Saverd DecoLux Designs

DecoLux Designs sets new luxury standard with record-breaking Spring Lake Heights project, expanding next into Red Bank, Summit, NYC and beyond.

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury interior designer Lisa Saverd, founder of DecoLux Designs LLC, has redefined sophisticated living with her latest project at 557 Ocean Drive—the highest recorded home sale in the history of Spring Lake Heights in New Jersey.

Known for crafting beautifully layered interiors that elevate both the value and desirability of a property, Lisa’s design philosophy blends form and function with effortless elegance. Every detail of this landmark custom home—architectural millwork, tailored furnishings and artful finishes—reflects her signature style: refined, inviting and intentionally curated. The vision behind the Ocean Drive project was to seamlessly merge luxury living with coastal charm. With seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a resort-style backyard, and a gourmet kitchen, this home was designed for those seeking an elevated, lifestyle-driven living experience.

“This was never just about design—it was about shaping a lifestyle,” says Lisa Saverd. “My goal is to deliver a space that feels luxurious but truly lived-in, where every corner tells a story and supports how my clients want to live.”

Elevating Value Through Vision, Access and Authenticity

Lisa’s work doesn’t just transform interiors—it enhances property value. Her strategic design approach, industry foresight and exclusive relationships grant her early access to luxury fabrics, finishes and furnishings not yet available on the open market.

Her commitment to transparency, efficiency, sustainability, along with her thoughtful layering of sophisticated materials, ensures each project meets clients exactly where they are—without compromising on vision or quality.

Giving Back Through Design

With every project, Lisa makes giving back part of the blueprint. Through DecoLux Designs, she has supported initiatives including local Boys & Girls Clubs, animal rescues and organizations feeding families in need.

“Creating beautiful spaces means nothing if we’re not also lifting the community around us,” Lisa adds.

What’s Next for DecoLux Designs?

Following the record-breaking success of 557 Ocean Drive, Lisa's interior design offerings are also available in Red Bank, Holmdel, Summit, Chatham and the greater New York City Metro luxury market. Whether it’s new construction, a high-end renovation or a branded interior experience, her work continues to define modern luxury with bold vision and intentional living.

About Lisa Saverd & DecoLux Designs

Lisa Saverd is the founder and principal designer of DecoLux Designs, a boutique interior design firm specializing in high-end residential and commercial spaces. In her approach, she brings a unique blend of creativity and business strategy to each project. Her interiors are inspired by art and fashion, and her clientele includes elite developers, private homeowners and top-tier lifestyle brands. Contact Lisa today for a free consultation via the link below and learn more about how she can help you accentuate your space with exceptional style.

Contact and social:

www.decolux-designs.com

https://www.instagram.com/decolux_designs

Photo credits:

Raquel Langworthy – Portrait

Nick Marraro – Real Estate Photography

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.