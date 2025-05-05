Pennsylvania Invites Travelers to ‘Get Away’ This Spring and Summer

Visit PA’s New Campaign Encourages Rest, Reset, and Exploration of Pennsylvania’s Hidden Gems

Governor Shapiro understands the importance of the tourism industry to Pennsylvania’s economy and included $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan announced the launch of Visit PA’s new “Get Away” campaign, the latest extension of the Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism effort. The campaign will inspire travelers to find the magic in letting go, embracing the fun of taking a detour, shedding the stress of everyday life, and discovering the joy in the unexpected.

With Pennsylvania’s unparalleled mix of lush natural beauty, historic charm, and hidden gems, the state is the ideal escape for those seeking a unique and authentic getaway. The “Get Away” campaign will roll out across high-traffic regional drive markets and major cities through a mix of television, public advertising, transit center takeovers, paid social media, and digital advertising that highlight the state’s relaxing and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

“We know that life feels like a lot right now, and sometimes the best way to recharge is to get away — without the stress of overplanning,” said Deputy Secretary Ryan. “Tourism contributes nearly $80 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, so we’re always listening to travelers’ needs and, right now, they’re seeking less-crowded, unique destinations that reduce stress and foster real connections. Our bold and playful ‘Get Away’ campaign answers that call, showcasing Pennsylvania as the perfect place to relax, discover hidden gems, and enjoy the vacation we’ve all been craving.”

Newly-filmed commercial spots tap into that exhaustion with the everyday grind – whether you’re stuck on a subway platform after just missing your train or crammed into an office elevator with neighbors who don’t quite understand the need for personal space. The ‘Get Away’ commercials take the viewer from those all-too-familiar situations and pulls them through a classic PA summer adventure of sights, sounds, and relaxing fresh air moments.

Visit PA will also introduce a collection of “Vibe-tineraries” as part of the “Get Away” campaign. These curated guides cater to whatever getaway you need — whether you’re a family, couple, group of friends, or solo traveler. From adventure in one of Pennsylvania’s 120+ free state parks to savoring local flavors or simply relaxing, each Vibe-tinerary showcases Pennsylvania’s most unexpected destinations — places that make you think, “Wow, that’s in Pennsylvania?”

For travelers ready to “Get Away,” Visit PA’s social channels will be the ultimate source for inspiration on unique events and must-see destinations across Pennsylvania this season. From the thrilling FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches in Philadelphia and The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, to serene escapes like wine tastings and exploring hidden gems like Pine Creek Gorge, Pennsylvania offers something for everyone. The only challenge will be deciding where your adventure takes you.

Governor Shapiro is Delivering for the Tourism Industry, Economic Development

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy. A 2024 report by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office details how Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022. Visitor spending, which supports jobs, income, and business sales, generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the State ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on the Commonwealth in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes $64 million to prepare for America’s 250th birthday:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

continuation for America250PA $15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

in new funding for Regional Event Security $10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

increase to promote the 250th celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Learn more about the Spring “Get Away” Campaign by visiting www.visitpa.com/spring or heading to visitpa.com to find travel ideas, and stay up-to-date with Visit PA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, [email protected], 717.783.1116

DCED, [email protected]

# # #