Great Atlantic Resources Announces its 2025 Exploration Plans for its 100% Owned New Brunswick Properties

Prospecting at Glenelg Property (May 2025) New sulfide bearing quartz vein discovery at Mascarene Property High grade silver, copper, and zinc at Elmtree 12 vein system — Keymet Property Antimony (stibnite) bearing vein at Glenelg Property (2022 and 2023 grab samples of 23.4% Sb, 13.75% Sb and 13.7% Sb) FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce its exploration plans for 2025 in New Brunswick. Great Atlantic is planning exploration at eight New Brunswick properties during 2025. This will involve exploration for a variety of commodities including gold, antimony, tungsten, tin, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lithium, indium and vanadium.“While we are enthusiastic about the expanded exploration plans for our diverse portfolio in New Brunswick, our primary focus remains the completion of the bulk sample at our flagship project in Newfoundland. This initiative is a cornerstone of our near-term value creation strategy. At the same time, we are committed to meeting our work obligations across our key assets in both Newfoundland and New Brunswick, ensuring continued advancement on all fronts,” — states Mr. Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources.Exploration (prospecting and rock geochemical sampling) is already underway at the Glenelg Gold – Antimony – Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick.The Company is planning work during 2025 at the following New Brunswick properties:• Keymet Precious Metal – Base Metal Property (northeast New Brunswick).• Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property (northern New Brunswick).• Mount Raymond Cobalt Property (northern New Brunswick).• Nashwaak Lake Tungsten Property (west-central New Brunswick).• McDougall Road Antimony – Gold Property (western New Brunswick).• Glenelg Antimony – Gold – Vanadium Property (southwest New Brunswick).• Mascarene Precious Metal – Base Metal Property (southwest New Brunswick).• Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Property (southwest New Brunswick).A combination of prospecting, rock – soil geochemical sampling and / or geophysical surveys are planned during 2025 for these New Brunswick properties to define trenching and diamond drilling targets. Great Atlantic is also planning excavator trenching during 2025 at the Glenelg and Keymet properties. The trenching targets include areas of antimony mineralization and anomalous gold (in rock samples) at Glenelg and areas of gold, silver, copper, lead and / or zinc mineralization at Keymet (see the Company website for previous exploration results at various New Brunswick properties). Great Atlantic management will evaluate the possibility of diamond drilling during late 2025 in New Brunswick as 2025 exploration results become available.David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560___Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/greatatlanticresources X: https://x.com/GreatAtlRes FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/GreatAtlanticResources INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/greatatlanticresources/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GreatAtlanticTV/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@greatatlanticresources ---About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

