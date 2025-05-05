Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board Meets Virtually May 7, 2025

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (For Immediate Release) – The Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m.

This meeting will include a review of the 2025 Best Practices Workshop and Main Street Now conference, and a staff update on current projects.

The full meeting agenda is available on the Wyoming Business Council website.

Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81499574490 or by calling 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID: 814 9957 4490).

The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns.

For more information, contact Kayla Kler, Main Street Program Manager, at 307.630.3801.