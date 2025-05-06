Herb Belkin Archive Featuring The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Calder and Hockney to Headline June Auction

Mastering the Art of Vinyl—Herb Belkin President and Co-Founder of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. This remarkable collection features highly sought-after Original Master Recordings from Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab—on offer from Mr. Belkin’s personal archive is The Beatles: The Collection — Mobile Fidelity 14 LP Box Set (#15/5000) A highlight of the contemporary art includes an Artist Proof edition of only 50 by Alexander Calder.

Belkin’s archive features rare Beatles & Pink Floyd vinyl, plus signed Calder & Hockney editions, in a landmark audiophile and art collector auction.

ME, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is honored to present a once-in-a-generation auction with the first appearance of the private archive of Herb Belkin—late president of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab and a visionary in high-fidelity music. The sale features more than 150 rare and historically significant lots, offering music and art collectors an unprecedented opportunity to acquire iconic Mobile Fidelity recordings and limited edition works by world-renowned artists.

From factory-sealed Mobile Fidelity box sets to signed editions by blue-chip artists, the collection celebrates Belkin’s visionary contributions to producing, preserving, and collecting music—alongside his aesthetic sensibility for collecting and appreciating art— to pioneering the limited-edition audiophile experience with high-quality vinyl reissues and rare releases.

The collection presents superb examples of Herb Belkin’s visionary leadership at Mobile Fidelity, the label that revolutionized high-fidelity listening through its groundbreaking mastering techniques. Audiophiles, vinyl collectors, and music historians will discover rare music recordings by iconic artists such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, Grand Funk Railroad, The Raspberries and many more.

A centerpiece is a factory-sealed, limited-edition UHQR (Ultra High-Quality Record) 200-gram LP box set of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon—a definitive release that reflects Belkin’s refined collector sensibilities and showcases his pivotal role in securing original master tapes for high-end reissues. The auction also features an exceptionally low-numbered 15 of 5000 edition of The Beatles: The Collection, original master recording box set, considered a cornerstone among vinyl collectors.

Beyond rare recordings, the auction celebrates Mr. Belkin’s discerning taste for collecting contemporary art. Featured in the sale are several numbered editions by renowned blue-chip artists including Alexander Calder (Artist Proof, signed and numbered 17 of 50), Frank Stella (York Factory #1, signed and numbered 87 of 100), David Hockney (Henry at the Table, signed and numbered 42 of 96), among other notable limited edition artworks.

From The Beatles to David Hockney, Belkin's passion for collecting extended beyond art and music to epitomize the very experience of listening—exemplified in the sale by a Custom Replica CD Jukebox by Rock-Ola, as well as other high-end playback technologies.

Belkin’s influential career included pivotal roles at Capitol, Atlantic, and ABC Records, culminating in the co-founding of Mobile Fidelity. As a benefactor to the arts and driven by a lifelong endeavor for collecting, his personal archive bridges innovation and preservation, reshaping how music is experienced and appreciated. The landmark auction will offer a rare and intimate view into the work of an audiophile visionary whose contributions transformed the listening experience—and whose influence continues to resonate today.

“This phenomenal collection offers a unique insight into the passions of a true music pioneer and art connoisseur,” states Kaja Veilleux, Owner, Appraiser, and Auctioneer at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries. “The scope of offerings—a rich blend of audiophile records and contemporary artworks—will resonate deeply with music lovers and art collectors alike. There is truly something for everyone.”

Select highlights are available now at www.thomastonauction.com, with the full collection on public view at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in the lead-up to the June sale.

The live auction begins at 11AM EST on June 29, 2025—collectors are encouraged to preview the catalog online and register early to secure bidding access.

About Thomaston Place Auction Galleries

Recognized among the most respected names in the auction industry—including Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Bonhams, and Phillips—Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is a trusted full-service auction house based in Thomaston, Maine. Specializing in fine art, antiques, jewelry, rare artifacts, and museum-quality pieces, the gallery is renowned for its expertly orchestrated auctions that attract a global audience of distinguished collectors.

Rooted in a deep appreciation for history and presenting New England’s most treasured estates to the world’s finest collectors, Thomaston Place brings rare and meaningful works to market—expertly sourced from distinguished New England private collections. Through in-person, phone, absentee, and online bidding, the auction house connects discerning buyers worldwide with treasured pieces of the past—ensuring that the stories endure and continue to inspire future generations.

