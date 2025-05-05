Volunteer Botanicals Launches Service to Help Brewers, Distillers Expand Product Line, Generate New Revenue

Volunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces Rapidose™ water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats.

‘Beverage Accelerator Program’ lets beverage makers go from idea to distribution in 90 days utilizing Volunteer Botanicals’ proprietary functional ingredients

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteer Botanicals , developers of microemulsion ingredients for a variety of botanical-based products, announced today the launch of its Beverage Accelerator Program , which provides brewers, distillers and other beverage manufacturers with the resources and information needed to develop, produce and distribute new non-alcoholic beverages in as little as three months. The company made the announcement as it demonstrated the new service as part of the “Taproom of Tomorrow” exhibit at the annual Craft Brewers Conference “We have been working with a number of breweries and distilleries over the past year that recognize the importance of expanding their product offerings in light of increased competition and changing consumer preferences,” said Jason Pickle, President of Volunteer Botanicals. “The availability of hemp-based and other botanical ingredients make it possible for these entrepreneurs to create new products. But our experience has shown that many business owners can be stymied by the development process when working with unfamiliar beverages. The Beverage Accelerator Program was created with these businesses in mind.”Entrepreneurs in the craft brewing and distilling business continue to face challenges as consumer preferences shift, alcohol consumption decreases and the U.S. economy braces for a potential recession. In 2024 alone, distillers faced mounting distribution challenges that hindered growth – and for the first time in 20 years more craft breweries closed than were opened in the United States. Faced with dwindling sales and an uncertain economy, brewers and distillers are exploring new strategies to grow – or in some cases just to stay afloat. Many are leveraging their in-house beverage-making expertise to tap into the exploding popularity of beverages featuring hemp-derived cannabinoids and other botanical ingredients.The Beverage Accelerator Program (BAP) provides a step-by-step process for concepting, formulating, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging and distributing a new beverage that can be accomplished in as little as 90 days if needed. At every stage of product development, Volunteer Botanicals’ experienced team helps brewers and distillers manage the process, including:1. New product development: Whether developing an entirely new brand or extending an existing product line, BAP can provide assistance with regulatory matters, distribution collateral and direct-to-consumer, e-commerce offerings2. Formulation and batching: The BAP process provides formulation math assistance, formulation calculators, optimizing desired effects and counsel on preservatives vs. pasteurization.3. Co-packing: The BAP team can assist in co-packing SOPs and, when necessary, will help match the product with the ideal co-packing facility (with specialized capabilities if required) to help streamline or scale operations. Volunteer Botanicals is always seeking qualified co-packers to serve as BAP partners.4. Testing: With years of experience, the BAP team can provide in-depth knowledge on microbial and stability testing, as well as provide referrals to qualified hemp testing labs.5. Distribution: BAP possesses relationships with an extensive list of national wine and liquor distributors, and can help with hemp wholesalers and self-distribution strategies.6. Scaling production: BAP aids the long-term success of the beverage by offering assistance optimizing supply chain logistics, expanding production capacity and expanding into new markets.To date, Volunteer Botanicals has assisted more than a dozen alcohol beverage makers – from small craft brewers to large co-packing facilities – expand their offerings, including:-- New River Distilling Company, a versatile end-to-end beverage co-packer and high-end flavor extraction specialist that has vastly expanded its business by adding functional beverages.-- Wild Revival Cocktails has worked with Volunteer Botanicals to add “cannabis cocktails” to its successful line of canned, craft cocktails.-- NoDa Brewing, a well-established 13-year-old craft brewery that recently began developing a line of non-alcoholic, functional beverages.-- Scofflaw Brewing Company, which created a line of five hemp-derived THC/CBD-infused beverages in 2024.For more information on Volunteer Botanicals or to schedule an interview with Jason Pickle, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or [email protected] About Volunteer BotanicalsVolunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces Rapidose™ water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats. This cutting-edge conversion technology is the cornerstone of the company’s incredibly precise, highly effective and exceptionally bioavailable solutions. Whether creating a beverage or a custom tablet, Volunteer Botanicals’ precision dosing technology offers endless possibilities when harnessing the power of plants. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.