Families Forward Opens Doors to Infants at the Child Development Center

Expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare for local families

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families Forward is excited to announce that the Child Development Center is now welcoming infants following the successful completion of recent renovations. This expansion marks a new chapter in Families Forward's mission to provide high-quality early childhood education and care for families in our community.Families Forward welcomed community members, volunteers, supporters, and area families to the newly renovated infant space during an Open House event held last week. The space features upgraded facilities designed to meet the highest standards of safety, comfort, and developmental support. Enhancements include a dedicated infant room with age-appropriate furnishings, state-of-the-art safety systems, and a nurturing environment tailored to support each child’s growth during their earliest stages of life.“We are thrilled to open our doors to the youngest members of our community,” said Suzanne Zutter, Executive Director, Families Forward. “This renovation reflects our commitment to making exceptional care and learning experiences affordable for children ages infant to five.”The star-rated Child Development Center has long been a trusted resource for families seeking a supportive, enriching environment for their children. Following a generous donation from United Way of Central Iowa and Polk County, Families Forward was able to expand care to infants meeting a critical need in the greater Des Moines area.“At United Way of Central Iowa, we view investments in childcare as investments in our entire community,” said Mary Sellers, President of United Way of Central Iowa. “In Polk County, there is only one licensed childcare slot for every two children—and the greatest gap is in infant care. This shortage impacts families’ ability to work, support their households, and remain financially stable. Our support for initiatives like Families Forward’s infant care expansion is part of a larger effort to remove systemic barriers, strengthen the childcare workforce, and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive from the very beginning.”Last year, 65% of children enrolled at the Child Development Center demonstrated age-appropriate social-emotional skills. With full and part-time day care rates well below market rate, the Child Development Center is meeting a critical community need.To learn more about enrollment, families can visit www.familiesforward.org

