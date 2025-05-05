RUA GOLD to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 6th 2025

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A40QYC) (“RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces that it will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th. The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Robert Eckford in real time.

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 2:30PM EDT (11:30AM PDT)

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 7th -13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company highlights that will be discussed include:

Updates on the latest moves from the pro-mining New Zealand government;

Latest news from the aggressive drill program at the Reefton Goldfield; and

The outlook on upcoming catalysts across both the North and South Island Project.



It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA’s two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand’s South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company’s Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD’s position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand’s North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands’ Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation’s biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

RUA GOLD Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

