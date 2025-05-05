ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS BRINGS BACK 'DUAL PASS' OFFERING TWO IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES IN ONE VISIT

Tickets Are Available for Purchase at Illuminarium.com/LasVegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illuminarium Las Vegas, the cutting-edge entertainment venue known for its immersive experiences, has brought back its Dual Pass ticket option, by popular demand. Dual Pass allows guests to enjoy back-to-back shows, including its newest debut presented by Rolling Stone, for the price of one.The special ticket package transforms the singular attraction experience into an extended adventure, giving guests the opportunity to fully explore the technological innovations and transformative narratives across multiple themed shows.The Dual Pass is available in three options:• Individual Admission: $39• VIP Rockstar Package: $69• Family & Friends 4-Pack: $116Illuminarium currently features three distinct immersive experiences for guests to enjoy with the Dual Pass:• LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder transforms nostalgic LITE-BRITE patterns into immersive landscapes. The dazzling visuals and interactive light installations surround visitors in a vibrant universe of color and imagination.• Rolling Stone Presents: AMPLIFIED, The Immersive Rock Experience celebrates the evolution of rock music through the decades with state-of-the-art visual effects and an unparalleled sound system that puts guests center stage with music's greatest icons.• SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond takes visitors from Earth's atmosphere to the lunar surface with scientifically accurate yet artistically stunning displays that showcase the wonders of our universe in breathtaking detail.The day is divided into a morning and afternoon schedule that features two shows offered hourly within each schedule block:Morning Schedule (Open to 3 p.m.)• LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder – 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.• Rolling Stone Presents: AMPLIFIED, The Immersive Rock Experience – 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.Afternoon Schedule (4 p.m. to Close)• SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond – 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.* (*9 p.m. showings only on Fridays and Saturdays)• Rolling Stone Presents: AMPLIFIED, The Immersive Rock Experience – 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.* (*10 p.m. showings on select dates)The relaunch of the Dual Pass comes just in time for the summer season, giving locals and tourists a compelling reason to experience the technological marvel that has quickly become one of Las Vegas’ must-visit attractions. For more information and to purchase Dual Pass tickets, visit www.illuminarium.com/lasvegas ###About Illuminarium ExperiencesIlluminarium Experiences is a global experiential company offering breakthrough immersive 360-degree cinematic entertainment, presented in its one-of-a-kind custom designed venues. Illuminarium surrounds visitors in a sensory space of sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing boundlessexperiences and a personal connection to the world around them. With a fully customizable canvas, Illuminarium is the ideal location for special events, group outings, and viewing parties. Created by Alan Greenberg, RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Illuminarium has locations in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto and Macau, and is launching a worldwide touring operation. For more information and to purchase tickets, guests may visit illuminarium.com.

