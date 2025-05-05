Kneat Expands Executive Leadership Team

Co-founder Kevin Fitzgerald Becomes Chief Innovation Officer as Donal O’Sullivan Joins as Chief Product Officer

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Ireland, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) (“Kneat” or the “Company”) a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team.

As a product-led company that continues to scale for efficiencies and satisfy the growing demand from global customers, Kneat’s innovation and product development are critical pillars for success. To optimise product operational excellence and strategic planning, Kneat is expanding its senior management team to provide the necessary strategic leadership, governance and cadence as it grows.

In early June, Kevin Fitzgerald, Kneat co-founder and Chief Product Officer, will step out of his current role and not seek re-election to the Board of Directors to take on the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer. This will enable Kevin to dedicate his focus and attention on the strategic vision and innovation of Kneat product, ensuring clarity of product definition and alignment of product requests and features to that vision.

At that time, Donal O’Sullivan will join Kneat to fill the role of Chief Product Officer. Donal has more than 25 years’ experience in software development leadership roles. Donal joins Kneat from My Compliance Office where he is currently acting as CPO.

Prior to this, Donal served as Global Head of Analytics Product Management in PICO Ltd for four years, having previously served in Corvil for 18 years as Head of product Management and Director of Product Management. His responsibilities included leading the Product Management team, Product Marketing, Sales Enablement, Pricing and Bundling product, as well as managing the Corvil Portfolio to deliver significant growth. PICO, a provider of IT performance and operational analytics systems, acquired Corvil, and Donal successfully merged the best of Corvil's product capabilities with PICO's strong record of service delivery.

“Donal’s varied and extensive software development and product management leadership experience will be hugely beneficial as we become a bigger company. With Donal on board and Kevin able to focus exclusively on developing the Kneat Gx platform to its full potential, we are better equipped to capture the exceptional opportunity in front of us today.”

– Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat.



About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show up to 40% reduction in documentation cycle times, up to 20% faster speed to market, and a higher compliance standard.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers, our expected use of the net proceeds from the IPF Facility and the public equity financing completed in both February and October 2024 and the anticipated effects thereof on the business and operations of the company, and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kneat’s actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

