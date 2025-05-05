Take Care of Texas begins 2025-2026 Ambassador Program

The Take Care of Texas program is preparing for the 2025-2026 school year by opening applications to its Ambassador Program. The program is designed to provide educators with knowledge and resources to spread awareness of the Take Care of Texas program with colleagues and administrators.

The ambassadors should be K-12 science educators who are passionate about protecting the Texas environment and are willing to provide feedback on the curriculum to improve educational resources and promote the Take Care of Texas program within their schools and communities. Over the 2025-2026 school year, the ambassadors will utilize provided lesson plans and share information about the program and its contests with colleagues and students across the state.

The application window will be open from May 5, 2025 until Aug. 8, 2025. This year, Take Care of Texas is increasing the number of spots to give more teachers the opportunity to participate. Selected ambassadors will be notified before the end of August.

For more information about the program, please visit www.takecareoftexas.org/ambassador-program .