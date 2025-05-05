House Bill 103 Printer's Number 1113
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors
KULIK, SANCHEZ, GREINER, MENTZER, NEILSON, GIRAL, KUZMA, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, HARKINS, DELLOSO, GALLAGHER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for at-risk, derelict and abandoned boats; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Addressing the Issue of Abandoned and Derelict Boats
Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.