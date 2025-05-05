House Bill 986 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 986 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CEPHAS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, CERRATO, NEILSON, GREEN Short Title An Act providing for transparency in realty agreements; prohibiting unfair real estate service agreements; and imposing penalties. Memo Subject Unfair Service Agreements for Homeowners Actions 1076 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, March 20, 2025 Reported as committed, April 8, 2025 First consideration, April 8, 2025 Laid on the table, April 8, 2025 Removed from table, May 5, 2025 Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

