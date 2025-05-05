Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,444 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

House Bill 561 Printer's Number 1297

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

MADDEN, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, KHAN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, BURGOS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCHLOSSBERG, SHUSTERMAN, KINKEAD, HOWARD, FRANKEL, CIRESI, KENYATTA, O'MARA, GREEN, WAXMAN, RABB, VENKAT, GUENST, BRENNAN, HANBIDGE, CERRATO, T. DAVIS, DALEY, KAZEEM, KOSIEROWSKI, KRAJEWSKI, K.HARRIS, RIVERA, FREEMAN, MAYES, CURRY, PROBST, J.HARRIS, D. WILLIAMS, BOROWSKI, YOUNG

Short Title

An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Nonnarcotic Medication Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment Grant Pilot Program, further providing for definitions, repealing provisions relating to establishment of pilot program, providing for establishment and further providing for county participation requirements, for use of grant funding, for powers and duties of department, for prior authorization, for report to General Assembly and for construction; imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Helping County Jails Establish and Expand Medication Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder Programs

Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 561 Printer's Number 1297

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release