Quorum Expands AI Capabilities: The First AI Assistant to Put All Government‑Affairs Data Sources at Users’ Fingertips
Single‑pane‑of‑glass querying now powers faster, smarter decisions across the entire policy lifecycle.
Following the launch of Copilot 2.0 earlier this year, this new release introduces advanced AI capabilities that unify how teams operate, analyze, and communicate across policy functions. These enhancements are now available to all Federal, State, PAC, and Grassroots customers.
“Copilot’s newest capabilities let every corner of a public affairs office think and act in sync — faster and more strategically,” said Alex Wirth, Co-founder and CEO of Quorum. “Whether you’re analyzing federal policy, launching a grassroots campaign, or planning PAC outreach, Copilot gives you the answers and tools you need in seconds.”
Key Enhancements to Quorum Copilot
Unified Intelligence Across Functions
With Copilot, government affairs teams can tap into cross-functional insights, accessing PAC activity, legislative developments, and grassroots engagement from a single conversational interface. It’s one source of truth, eliminating data silos and improving decision making.
AI for High-Stakes Document Analysis
Copilot now reads and summarizes key government documents, including White House memos, Congressional Research Reports, agency guidance, and committee transcripts. With AI-based speaker identification, teams can pull accurate quotes and insights from hearings in moments.
Conversational Search & Smarter Messaging
Users can instantly type plain-language questions to explore PAC and grassroots data, without needing filters or technical expertise. Copilot also generates personalized outreach for every channel, from newsletters to advocate messages, helping teams execute faster with less lift.
PAC, Reimagined with AI
Copilot now serves as a strategic assistant for PAC professionals, enabling instant insights to contribution and engagement data through natural language search. Accelerate execution with AI-generated solicitations, event invitations, newsletters, and more, making it easier to deliver targeted, personalized outreach and maximize fundraising performance.
Smarter Grassroots Engagement with AI
Copilot transforms grassroots strategy by making it easier to uncover trends in advocate engagement and identify gaps in campaign participation instantly and without manual analysis. Teams can access real-time insights through conversational search and quickly act on them with AI-generated content, including letters, web copy, emails, and calls-to-action. The result is more effective campaigns, personalized outreach, and greater impact with less lift.
About Quorum
Quorum is the leading unified AI-powered public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.
Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits. Learn more at www.quorum.us.
Erin Mills
Quorum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.