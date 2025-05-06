OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARD WINNERS
Founded in 2021, this program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.
"OH&S's annual Industrial Hygiene award program aims to help IH professionals spotlight effective, novel solutions that address real-world occupational health risks," said David Kopf, executive editor and publisher of Occupational Health & Safety.
"We try to cover a wide breadth of categories so that winners represent a full spectrum of solutions, while simultaneously highlighting some of the categories that are big drivers in innovation, such as gas detection, software, apps, wearables, and IoT,” Kopf added.
The winning companies and products will be recognized in Occupational Health & Safety’s marketing and promotions and on the special winners' section of its website.
The 2025 Award Winners
Chemical Safety
EcoOnline Chemical Manager: EcoOnline
Confined Spaces
Ventis® Pro5 with PID Sensor: Industrial Scientific
Emergency Preparedness & Response
EX0 8: Blackline Safety
Emergency Showers / Eyewash
Stainless Steel Enclosed Emergency Shower & Halo™ Swing-Activated Faucet and Eyewash: Bradley
Environmental Protection & Monitoring
Kestrel Heat Stress Monitoring System: Kestrel Instruments
Facility Safety
PIG™ Obsidian™ Lithium Battery Containment Bag Kit: New Pig
Fire Safety
Tango TX2: Industrial Scientific
Gas & Vapor Detection
EX0 8: Blackline Safety
Hand Protection: Cut/Puncture
G-Tek® Paradox™ 21-Gauge Cut Resistant Gloves with NEW PosiGrip MAX™ Coating: Protective Industrial Products
Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid
SW PowerChem PC-12WT 6.2mil EcoTek Sustainable Nitrile Cleanroom Gloves: SW Sustainability Solutions
Hand Protection: Impact/Vibration
Magid® T-REX® 21-Gauge Impact 1 Glove with NitriX® Palm Coating – ANSI Cut Level A5 - TRX453: Magid Glove and Safety
Health and Safety/Cleanup
PowerStream Liquid Nozzle, 1/8 NPT: EXAIR LLC
Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction
SHOEBOX PureTest: SHOEBOX
Heat Stress Protection
Solid Hydration: Solid Hydration
Heat/Cold Stress: Equipment
KestrelMet 6400 WBGT Weather Station: Kestrel Instruments
IoT - Connected Devices
EX0 8: Blackline Safety
Lockout / Tagout
Lockout Tagout Kits: TRADESAFE
Mobile Apps
WorkerSafety Pro: Becklar LLC
Monitoring Instruments / Sensors
HAZ-DUST Model SM-7204: Environmental Devices Corporation
Protective Apparel
Carhartt Women's FeatherWeight AR/FR Line: GlenGuard
Risk Assessment & Management
SIF Essentials: Cority
Signage & Labeling
Safety Tags: TRADESAFE
Software
The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform: VelocityEHS
Total Worker Health
Solid Hydration: Solid Hydration
Information on the 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at [email protected].
About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.
