SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL PROGRAM FOR 4-15 JUNE FESTIVAL

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 72nd Sydney Film Festival program was officially launched today by Festival Director Nashen Moodley, unveiling an exceptional line-up, including 15 films direct from the Cannes Film Festival including Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident and Kelly Reichardt’s 1970s-set art heist drama The Mastermind. Other highlights include The Life of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston; debut Australian director Amy Wang’s SXSW-winning satire Slanted; Sundance comedy hit Twinless; the sweeping queer romance On Swift Horses with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi; and Dreams (Sex Love), winner of the Berlinale Golden Bear.“The 2025 Festival offers a bold and expansive view of cinema today, with films that confront the urgent realities of our world, while also revelling in the power of imagination and storytelling,” said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley. “From astonishing Australian debuts to daring new works by global auteurs, this year’s program is a celebration of creative risk, personal vision and artistic resilience. We invite audiences to explore this thrilling line-up, connect with filmmakers from around the world, and share in the transformative joy of cinema.”“The Sydney Film Festival is the highlight of the year for NSW film fans and is part of an amazing lineup of cultural events that kick off as the cooler weather kicks in. As this lineup confirms, you will always see the best films in the world at the Sydney Film Festival. You won’t find this carefully curated collection of films from your couch, so I implore you to get down the festival and join the experience,” said the Minister for the Arts John Graham.In 2025, the Festival will present 201 films from 70 countries including 17 World Premieres, 6 international premieres and 137 Australian Premieres, bringing together hundreds of new international and local stories, with more to be announced. This year also sees the addition of the iconic Sydney Opera House as a screening venue, joining the State Theatre and cinemas across the city – allowing Festival goers to experience some of the world’s best cinema in one of Sydney’s most celebrated cultural landmarks.The full Sydney Film Festival 2025 program can be found online at sff.org.au Sydney Film Festival runs from 4-15 June 2025. Tickets and Flexipasses to Sydney Film Festival 2025 are on sale now. Please call 1300 733 733 or visit sff.org.au for more information or to book.EDITOR’S NOTESABOUT SYDNEY FILM FESTIVALThe Sydney Film Festival is one of the world’s longest-running and most prestigious film festivals. The 72nd edition, taking place from 4 to 15 June 2025, will showcase the very best in contemporary cinema and offer audiences the chance to experience premieres, red carpet events, and exciting special programs across Sydney.The Festival is supported by the NSW Government through Screen NSW and Destination NSW, the Federal Government through Screen Australia, and the City of Sydney.

