Kennedy Design+Build Adds Custom Swimming Pools to High-End Outdoor Living Services in Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley landscape firm expands premium landscape construction offerings to meet demand for comprehensive backyard design solutions

Our clients want more than just a pool, they want a complete backyard escape.” — Cameron Kennedy

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a provider of premium landscape construction in the Lehigh Valley, has announced an expansion of its high-end outdoor living services to include the design and installation of custom swimming pools . The new service offering reflects the growing interest among Pennsylvania homeowners in fully integrated, luxury backyard environments.Known for its expertise in patios, decks, and outdoor structures, the Center Valley-based firm now offers a complete range of services that support both function and aesthetics in residential outdoor design.Comprehensive Outdoor Solutions for Today’s HomeownersThe addition of custom swimming pools allows Kennedy Design+Build to deliver more complete project experiences, incorporating water features into its broader outdoor living plans. Whether for relaxation, recreation, or visual impact, each pool is designed to align with the client's space, architecture, and lifestyle needs.“Our team has always focused on delivering high-end outdoor living services that feel intentional and personalized,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “By including custom swimming pools in our portfolio, we’re able to create more cohesive, resort-style spaces that clients can enjoy for years to come.”Expanded Service Capabilities Include:• Custom Swimming Pool Design and Installation integrated with patios, outdoor kitchens, and shade structures• Flexible design approaches for both modern and traditional home styles• Sustainable and low-maintenance materials for long-term performance• Full-service project planning and execution from concept through completionResponding to Regional Outdoor Living TrendsRecent trends in home improvement show that homeowners in the Lehigh Valley are increasingly investing in premium landscape construction to enhance both property value and quality of life. Outdoor living spaces—especially those that include custom pools and integrated features—are viewed as high-impact upgrades that support entertaining, wellness, and everyday enjoyment.Kennedy Design+Build’s expansion aligns with these shifts, offering clients the opportunity to work with a single partner to design and construct comprehensive outdoor environments.About Kennedy Design+BuildKennedy Design+Build is a premium landscape construction firm based in Center Valley, PA, specializing in high-end outdoor living services across the Lehigh Valley. Led by President Cameron Kennedy, the company offers custom patios and decks, custom swimming pools, shade structures, outdoor kitchens, and pool house construction. Known for its collaborative approach and craftsmanship, Kennedy Design+Build delivers tailored solutions for homeowners seeking lasting outdoor transformations.

