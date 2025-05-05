Safe Software Celebrates Partner of Excellence Award Winners

The Awards Were Presented at the Partner Summit at The Peak of Data and AI in Seattle

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight, Safe Software (Safe), the leading all-data, any-AI enterprise integration vendor, announced eight Partner Excellence Award winners. The selected Safe Software ecosystem partners were presented with their awards during the Partner Summit at the company’s largest user conference to-date, The Peak of Data and AI , in Seattle, WA.

Safe Software presents the Partner Excellence Award to members of its partner ecosystem that excel in promoting sales excellence, marketing innovation, expansion initiatives, and FME product development efforts.

2025 Partner Excellence Award Winners:

Amazon Web Services : Selected as Safe’s Technical Partner of the Year, in recognition for its partnership in providing guidance and introductions for growth in the AWS marketplace and go-to-market activities.

Avineon Tensing UK : Recognized as Safe Software’s fastest-growing partner for two consecutive years, owing to its exemplary collaboration across departments and exceptional customer engagement through events, artificial intelligence initiatives, and strategic sales efforts.

con terra : Awarded for its innovative approach to subscriptions, deep technical collaboration, and enthusiastic involvement across various Safe Software FME initiatives, fostering substantial growth and engagement.

Locus Australia : Celebrated for its innovative marketing leadership through its FME Accelerators workshops, achieving the highest growth in the APAC region in FY24, and demonstrating a commitment to enhancing FME expertise and regional influence within Southeast Asia.

Sweco : Honoured for its substantial year-over-year sales growth, having achieved an impressive 36% increase in FY23 and 11% in FY24, as well as for its strategic regional expansion and its integration of FME into consulting services, backed by impactful marketing collaborations.

Consortech : Awarded for steady subscription growth, creative solution selling with Flow Hosted, and active, high-quality collaboration with Safe Software’s Sales, Marketing and Training teams.

Globema : Recognized for its standout marketing engagement, dedication to internal FME enablement, and proactive collaboration across various regions to promote subscription readiness.

IMGS: Honoured for its adaptable, industry-centric sales approach, early adoption of AI and solution selling. It achieved a remarkable 62% growth in FY24, driven by strategic expansion within the United Kingdom.

“Our partnership ecosystem spans diverse industries and regions around the world, which is made evident by the winners of tonight’s Partner Excellence Awards,” said Don Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Software. “Congratulations to all of the award winners, and thank you for continuing to be innovative partners that we at Safe Software depend on to bring even more options to harness the power of data to FME users.”

All award winners are members of Safe Software’s global partner ecosystem, which the company has been expanding to include even more organizations across new regions and industries. Over 160 unique partners from around the world help bring diverse expertise and solutions to Safe Software’s FME users.

For more information on the company’s partner program, please visit: https://fme.safe.com/partners/ .

The Peak of Data and AI, which officially begins tomorrow, on May 6th, and runs until Thursday, May 8th. The full agenda can be seen here for more information: https://peakofdataintegration.com/ .

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com .

Elan Paris DGPR 778 988 6525 [email protected]

