Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,444 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Yoshiharu Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Revenues Increase 25% to $3.5 Million

Cash Balance Increases 59% to $3.0 Million

Secured Financing Commitments of $3.56 Million and Converted $2.5 Million in Debt to Equity

Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

/EIN News/ -- BUENA PARK, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Secured financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties and converted $2.5 million in debt to equity and, as a result of such financing transactions, regained compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.
  • Grand opening of a new restaurant in Menifee, CA brings the number of locations to 15 with 1 additional location under development in Ontario, CA.
  • Appointed Sungjoon Chae to its Board of Directors, a distinguished architect and urban designer with extensive experience in shaping sustainable and innovative spaces, to help support expansion.
  • Elected two new members to the Board of Directors:
    • Abe Lim, a seasoned real estate and investment professional with over 21 years of experience.
    • Jae-Hyo Seo, an experienced legal practitioner and consultant.

Anticipated Milestones

  • Domestic and International Expansion
    • Open 2 – 3 new locations focusing on Southern California, while expanding to other locations including Boston, Seattle, and North California.
    • Open new locations in Paris, London, and South Korea.
  • Expect to initiate sales of franchises in 2025

Management Commentary

James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented, “The first quarter was highlighted by strong revenue growth and a strengthened balance sheet to fuel momentum and growth initiatives. In the first quarter, revenue grew 25% to $3.5 million, driven primarily by sales at our three new restaurants in Las Vegas, which we acquired in second quarter 2024.

“During the quarter we secured financing commitments of $3.56 million from multiple parties. We also entered into agreements with certain creditors to convert $2.5 million of existing debt obligations. These efforts served to increase stockholders' equity, improve our overall financial position by reducing total debt, principal and interest payments, and lower near-term cash needs. As a result, we were able to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.

“Our newest location in fast-growing Menifee, California is now in operation, bringing us to a total of 15 locations in the U.S. Menifee is recognized for its rapid development and business-friendly environment, with the city committing over $100 million to traffic and infrastructure improvements, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. We have one additional location currently under development in Ontario, and continue to explore and evaluate new opportunities via corporate-owned restaurants, and through the development of a franchise program to accelerate national expansion and international openings.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on further improvement to top- and bottom-line growth, and additional strategic expansion in the U.S. and China. New initiatives such as diversifying our mix of service channels, adding kiosks across our stores, and utilizing cooking robots to reduce labor costs will further growth and efficiencies. We look forward to additional updates on our anticipated milestones in the weeks and months to come,” concluded Chae.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately $0.7 million, or 24.9%. The increase in sales for the three-month period was primarily driven by new sales at our three new restaurants in Las Vegas, which we acquired in second quarter 2024.

Total restaurant operating expenses were $3.4 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by costs incurred in generating increased revenues from the three new Las Vegas restaurants, primarily food, beverages and supplies, labor, and rent and utilities.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in professional fees.

Operating loss increased to ($1.3) million compared to an operating loss of ($0.8) million for the prior year as a result of the increased operating expenses related to increased sales.

The Company’s cash balance totaled $3.0 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 million on December 31, 2024.

For more information regarding Yoshiharu’s financial results, including financial tables, please see our Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC"). The Company’s SEC filings can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s investor relations site at ir.yoshiharuramen.com.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Larry W Holub
Director
MZ North America
[email protected]
312-261-6412

 
Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
    (unaudited) (audited)
    March 31, December 31,
      2025     2024  
       
ASSETS      
       
Current Assets:      
Cash   $ 3,011,038   $ 1,241,036  
Accounts receivable     57,739     84,110  
Inventories     143,181     139,422  
Total current assets     3,211,958     1,464,568  
       
Non-Current Assets:      
Property and equipment, net     4,985,804     5,130,229  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     7,027,345     7,465,611  
Intangible asset     477,947     491,223  
Goodwill     1,985,645     1,985,645  
Other assets     1,051,771     1,035,990  
Total non-current assets     15,528,512     16,108,698  
       
Total assets   $ 18,740,470   $ 17,573,266  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 930,020   $ 843,322  
Line of Credit     1,000,000     1,000,000  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     1,061,224     975,210  
Current portion of bank notes payables         1,366,350  
Current portion of loan payable, EIDL         10,924  
Loans payable to financial institutions     3,332     34,282  
Due to related party     9,333     732,710  
Other payables     1,041,557     1,078,291  
       
Total current liabilities     4,045,466     6,041,089  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     6,752,468     7,324,677  
Bank notes payables, less current portion     2,785,384     1,747,611  
Loan payable, EIDL, less current portion     412,639     404,490  
Notes payable to related party     600,000     600,000  
Convertible notes to related party         1,200,000  
Total liabilities     14,595,957     17,317,867  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Class A Common Stock – $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 authorized shares; 1,662,245 and 1,300,197 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024   166     130  
Class B Common Stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized shares; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023   10     10  
Additional paid-in-capital     17,528,777     11,464,813  
Warrant subscription receivable     (750,000 )    
Accumulated deficit     (12,634,440 )   (11,209,554 )
Total stockholders' equity     4,144,513     255,399  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 18,740,470   $ 17,573,266  


Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
    (unaudited)  
    For the three months ended March 31
      2025     2024  
       
Revenue:      
Food and beverage   $ 3,511,789   $ 2,811,609  
Total revenue     3,511,789     2,811,609  
       
Restaurant operating expenses:      
Food, beverages and supplies     945,804     667,892  
Labor     1,557,771     1,286,534  
Rent and utilities     556,999     318,568  
Delivery and service fees     129,667     143,361  
Depreciation     227,047     170,682  
Total restaurant operating expenses     3,417,288     2,587,037  
       
Net restaurant operating income     94,501     224,572  
       
Operating expenses:      
General and administrative     1,265,157     920,401  
Related party compensation     42,154     42,154  
Advertising and marketing     60,787     33,904  
Total operating expenses     1,368,098     996,459  
       
Loss from operations     (1,273,597 )   (771,887 )
       
Other income (expense):      
Other income     206,983      
Interest     (341,347 )   (104,318 )
Total other income     (134,364 )   (104,318 )
       
Loss before income taxes     (1,407,961 )   (876,205 )
       
Income tax provision     16,925      
       
Net loss   $ (1,424,886 ) $ (876,205 )
       
Loss per share:      
Basic and diluted   $ (0.96 ) $ (0.65 )
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic and diluted     1,489,599     1,341,488  


Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
    (unaudited)  
    For the three months ended March 31
      2025     2024  
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss   $ (1,424,886 ) $ (876,205 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation     227,047     170,682  
Amortization     13,276    
Gain on disposal of fixed asset     (50,000 )    
PPP loan forgiveness          
RRF loan forgiveness          
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts Receivable     26,371     (94,135 )
Inventories     (3,759 )   (4,128 )
Other assets     (15,781 )   346,962  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     38,769     26,707  
Due to related party     (23,377 )   56,921  
Other payables     (36,734 )    
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,249,074 )   (373,196 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment     (32,622 )   (356,642 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (32,622 )   (356,642 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from notes payable     2,137,773      
Proceeds from borrowings     (266,350 )   812,000  
Repayments on bank notes payables     (1,102,775 )   (84,130 )
Repayment of loan payable to financial institutions     (30,950 )   (168,769 )
Proceeds from sale of common shares     2,314,000     64,149  
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,051,698     623,250  
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash     1,770,002     (106,588 )
       
Cash – beginning of period     1,241,036     1,462,326  
       
Cash – end of period   $ 3,011,038   $ 1,355,738  
       
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:      
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Cash paid during the periods for:      
Interest   $ 341,347   $ 104,318  
Income taxes   $ 16,925   $  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yoshiharu Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release