HGTV Star Egypt Sherrod and JCPenney Launching Indigo Road by Egypt Sherrod Capsule Collection in May 2025

The Indigo Road Capsule Collection Hitting Over 300 JCPenney Stores Nationwide and Online

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning HGTV star, renowned Designer, and Real Estate Powerhouse, Egypt Sherrod, is expanding her design legacy with the upcoming launch of the Indigo Road by Egypt Sherrod Capsule Collection, with exclusive styles coming to over 300 JCPenney stores nationwide and online this May. This debut marks a major milestone in Sherrod’s growing lifestyle brand, inviting customers to experience her signature blend of comfort, beauty, and purpose-driven design.The Indigo Road collection reimagines home essentials through a philosophy Egypt calls “livable luxe”—style that looks beautiful and feels even better. From sumptuously soft throws to richly textured towels and globally inspired bath accessories, each piece is intentionally crafted to bring warmth, elegance, and everyday ease into the home.The collection features an array of home accents, including decorative pillows, cozy blanket throws, soft sheet and comforter sets, uniquely designed quilts, plush towels and bath rugs, elevated window hardware, soft window treatments, modern shower curtains, and sculptural bath accessory sets—each designed to transform everyday routines into moments of elevated living.Guided by Sherrod’s deeply personal mission to lead a life of intention, Indigo Road is more than décor; it’s a movement.“This collection is about more than just filling a space. Our homes shape how we feel, how we show up, and how we recharge,” says Sherrod. “I believe luxury and comfort should go hand in hand—and that every home deserves to feel like a sanctuary. I don’t believe in design that just looks good. I believe in design that lives well and inspires us forward.”As Executive Producer and Co-Star of HGTV’s hit series "Married to Real Estate", Sherrod is beloved for her ability to turn houses into homes. Now, through this capsule collection, she’s giving consumers the opportunity to bring that same magic into their own spaces. The launch is made possible through a strategic licensing partnership with S. Lichtenberg & Co., Inc., a leading home textiles manufacturer. Together, Egypt and S. Lichtenberg & Co., Inc. will develop, design, and distribute an expanded assortment of home décor essentials.JCPenney, a trusted household name for generations, is the ideal partner for this launch, aligning with Sherrod’s mission to offer high-quality, affordable design that speaks to both function and soul. This collaboration allows Egypt’s Indigo Road vision to reach families across the country with thoughtful pieces that reflect global influences, cultural richness, and intentional craftsmanship.“Partnering with S. Lichtenberg & Co., Inc. and JCPenney allows us to scale our mission in a meaningful way,” Sherrod explains. “Together, we’re proving that design can be beautiful, inclusive and accessible.”Each piece in the collection draws from Egypt’s travels to Morocco, Italy, Greece, Bali, and South Africa, as well as her Native American, Nigerian, and Eritrean heritage—infusing the line with layered textures, earthy tones, and design elements that honor tradition while speaking to today’s modern lifestyle.The Indigo Road by Egypt Sherrod Capsule Collection will be available starting May 2025 in select JCPenney stores nationwide and online at jcpenney.com, making timeless design and intentional living more accessible than ever.To celebrate the launch, Egypt Sherrod will be making special in-store appearances at select JCPenney locations:Saturday, May 2412–1 PM – Mall of Georgia | 3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 305195–6 PM – JCPenney Hiram Square | 5043 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram, GA 30141Sunday, June 13–4 PM – Cherry Hill Mall | 2000 Rt 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002Tuesday, June 35–6 PM – Roosevelt Field Mall | 630 Old Country Rd Unit A2, Garden City, NY 11530These in-store experiences will allow fans and customers to connect with Egypt, explore the new line firsthand, and celebrate the arrival of Indigo Road in true style.Shop the Indigo Road collection: www.indigoroad.com Follow the Journey:@egyptsherrod@indigoroad

