New Memoir Searching for Serenity Chronicles a Life-Changing Pilgrimage Across the Camino de Santiago

NEPEAN, ONTARIO , CANADA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Angelo C. Fulco invites readers on a deeply personal and transformative journey in his debut memoir, Searching for Serenity: Finding My Way on the Camino de Santiago, now available in three languages: English, Italian, and Spanish.In this moving and honest account, Fulco documents his 800-kilometer pilgrimage from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, France, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Inspired by a lifelong dream and shaped by his Italian heritage and Canadian upbringing, Fulco sets out not only to complete the famous Camino but also to confront personal burdens, honor his late parents, and reconnect with his faith.Told with warmth, humor, and spiritual insight, Searching for Serenity includes vivid daily entries, poetic reflections, and interviews with fellow pilgrims into a compelling narrative of struggle, connection, and self-discovery. From comical travel mishaps to quiet mountain meditations, Angelo’s journey reveals how the Camino turns strangers into family and challenges into growth.Readers from all backgrounds, whether spiritual seekers, travel enthusiasts, or those simply looking for inspiration, will find something meaningful in Angelo’s story. His relatable voice, cultural richness, and heartfelt vulnerability offer a profound reminder: the path to peace often begins with a single step forward.About the AuthorAngelo C. Fulco is a published short story writer and poet, with work featured in the Ottawa Independent Writers' Anthology of Prose and Poetry, including his poem ‘The Path.’ Driven by a spirit of adventure, Angelo fulfilled his dream of completing the Camino de Santiago, documenting his journey in a film. Searching for Serenity marks his debut as a book author, offering a moving and inspiring account of his experiences on the Camino.

