WellPower Appoints James Greer as CEO

James Greer Named Interim CEO of WellPower

Announcement follows national search; Greer recently served as interim CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Board of Directors for WellPower , Colorado’s largest community mental health center, announced James Greer, MBA, MHRM, as its permanent president and CEO, effective May 15, 2025. This decision comes after a nationwide search that drew top talent from around the country.Greer was named interim CEO in December 2024 and has been an integral part of WellPower’s executive management team for more than two years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has extensive experience from holding executive leadership roles in various healthcare organizations and is highly regarded within the organization for his outstanding leadership and strong dedication to the WellPower mission.“The challenges faced during this historic and uncertain period in behavioral health are exceptionally demanding,” said Craig Kramer, WellPower board chair. “Throughout his tenure at WellPower, including his time as interim CEO, James has demonstrated the ability to navigate significant obstacles with integrity and focus, thereby positioning WellPower for long-term sustainability.”WellPower is driven by a singular purpose: to power the pursuit of well-being by supporting and promoting the vital connection between a person’s mental health and overall well-being. Its vision is to create a community where mental health is recognized as a fundamental aspect of overall health, and where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.“I am deeply committed to ensuring WellPower remains a steadfast pillar of support and sustainability in the lives of those we serve,” said Greer. “Our mission is to empower individuals and families with the resources they need to thrive, and I am honored to lead such a dedicated team in fulfilling this vision.”About WellPowerWe know the pursuit to live, feel and be well looks different for each person. At WellPower, we power the pursuit of well-being by supporting and promoting the vital connection between a person’s mental health and overall well-being. Our nationally recognized services help children, families and adults in the Denver community create a path to living happier and healthier lives. For more information, visit wellpower.org.MEDIA CONTACT: Joy Meadows, 303-522-9045, [email protected]

