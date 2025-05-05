Inspirato to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 8 at 1:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM MT

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced plans to release financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, May 8 at 1:00 PM ET (11:00 AM MT) to discuss the results.

To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at investor.inspirato.com or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM MT

Dial-In (N. America): 1-833-630-1956 | Dial-In (International): 1-412-317-1837

Webcast: edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xzdjiv6p

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

