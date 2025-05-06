R3 Stem Cell Wins 2025 Award for Leading Innovators in Regenerative Cell Therapy

Our goal for the past decade has been to make regenerative therapies the highest quality possible along with being the most affordable in the world.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has won the 2025 Award for Leading Innovators in Regenerative Cell Therapy. As the global leader in stem cell and exosome treatments, this makes the fifth straight year that R3 has won the award.

Corporate Vision Magazine acknowledges and celebrates businesses all over the world who strive – every day- to be better than they were. They feature companies that innovate, grow, and thrive despite challenges and uncertainty. R3 Stem Cell now has over 70 centers in 7 countries, and recently surpassed 26,000 regenerative procedures in the past decade.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our goal for the past decade has been to make regenerative therapies the highest quality possible along with being the most affordable in the world. Stem cell therapies shouldn't just be for the 1%, we've made them accessible!"

R3 Stem Cell treats over 50 conditions successfully, including autism, CP, ALS, MS, arthritis, autoimmune disorders, stroke, spinal cord injury, COPD, Diabetes, Alzheimer's, kidney failure, Parkinson's and many more. Treatments are offered with injections, intrathecal, IV, nebulizer, intranasal and topically. Over 25 customized protocols are selected from to help patients with their unique conditions. Year over year, R3's patient satisfaction rate exceeds 85%.

Stem Cell treatment in Mexico is offered at three locations including Tijuana, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. Stem Cell treatment in India is offered in Delhi, and regenerative therapies are also offered in Manila, Istanbul, Islamabad, and Johannesburg. USA clinics are available as well for some patients.

R3 Stem Cell includes free ground transportation for patients along with free PRP treatment, multivitamin infusions and hotel accommodations for treatment plants of 100 million stem cells or more. Patients are offered free consultations by emailing [email protected] or by calling +1 (844) GET-STEM.

