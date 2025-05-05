H.R. 2659, Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act

H.R. 2659 would establish an interagency task force to detect, analyze, and respond to cybersecurity threats from state-sponsored actors. Under the bill, the task force would publish a list of federal resources available to help safeguard information technology systems at critical infrastructure facilities. The bill also would require the task force to report annually to the Congress on its findings and actions.

The task force would consist of representatives from federal agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Using information about the cost of similar efforts, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2659 would cost $5 million over the 2025-2030 period for staff salaries, travel, and other administrative expenses to operate the task force; satisfying the reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 050 (national defense).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2659 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization * 1 1 1 1 1 5 Estimated Outlays * 1 1 1 1 1 5 * = between zero and $500,000.

