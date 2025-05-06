Hawaii Medical College Launches Basic Nurse Aide Program to Meet Growing Healthcare Demand

Hawaii Medical College Offers Programs for Careers in Healthcare. Basic Healthcare Aide assessing patient Hawaii Medical College students learning in a classroom

We are excited to introduce this new program to help address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Hawaii. Our goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence they need.” — Ashton Cudjoe, Founder of Hawaii Medical College

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Medical College is proud to announce the launch of its Basic Nurse Aide Program , designed to provide students with the essential skills and training required to enter the healthcare industry as compassionate and competent caregivers. With the increasing demand for healthcare professionals across Hawaii, this program offers a crucial pathway for individuals looking to start a rewarding career in patient care.The Basic Nurse Aide Program at Hawaii Medical College prepares students for the roles of Nurse Aide, Nursing Assistant, and Home Health Aide. The program covers introducing, practicing and assessment of skills: Vital Signs, patient/resident assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADL’s), or full care of patients/residents in the hospital bed, wheelchair/chair, along with professional communication to ensure patient/resident safety in a long-term care facility, independent living and home (home health). Through a combination of lectures, working in the lab, and experience at either HMC Home Care or HMC Care Home, students will gain the knowledge and practical expertise needed to succeed in healthcare settings such as nursing homes and home care environments.Program Highlights:Training in essential nursing aide skills, including patient care, infection control, and vital sign monitoring.Expert instruction from experienced healthcare professionals.Hands-on clinical experience in real healthcare settings.Preparation for the Hawaii Nurse Aide Competency Exam.Career placement assistance to support students in securing employment after program completion.“We are excited to introduce this new program to help address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Hawaii,” said Ashton Cudjoe, Founder of Hawaii Medical College. “Our goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence they need to provide high-quality patient care and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”Hawaii Medical College is committed to providing accessible, career-focused education to help students achieve their professional goals in healthcare. The Basic Nurse Aide Program can be completed in four weeks. For more information about becoming a Basic Nurse Aide, visit the program page or contact Hawaii Medical College at hmi.edu.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution . Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding administrators to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year, the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.###

