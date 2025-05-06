Rare Coin Market Surpasses Historical Benchmarks at Auctions as Global Demand and Precious Metal Prices Soar

Hard Asset Management Inc. highlights half-century growth in U.S. and world rare coins, driven by tangible asset demand and gold’s 39% surge

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare Coin Market Surpasses Historical Benchmarks at Auctions as Global Demand and Precious Metal Prices SoarHard Asset Management Inc. highlights half-century growth in U.S. and world rare coins, driven by tangible asset demand and gold’s 39% surgeThe rare coin market is achieving unprecedented growth in 2025, driven by sustained demand for tangible assets and historic gains in precious metals. With gold up over 39% in the past year and trading near record highs, market analysts are observing a corresponding acceleration in rare U.S. and world coin valuations. Hard Asset Management Inc., a global leader in rare coin and precious metal acquisitions, reports robust expansion across all sectors of the numismatic market, reinforced by comparative index performance over the last five decades.Over the long term, rare coins have delivered exceptional appreciation. The PCGS3000 Index, a comprehensive measure of U.S. coin values, has risen over 7,200% since its inception in 1970. At its 1989 peak, this same index marked a gain of more than 18,000%. The PCGS Ultra Rarities Index, which tracks elite-level coins, has increased by approximately 20,000% over the same period. This growth outpaces the performance of major financial benchmarks, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, as well as inflation-adjusted gains in gold and silver prices.“Rare coins represent a historically proven asset class, offering long-term performance that rivals traditional investments,” said Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. “As gold continues its rise, rare coins have followed in many cases, with increased demand from both institutional investors and private collectors.”Performance comparisons underscore this trend. Gold has advanced from $35 per ounce in 1970 to more than $2,000 per ounce today, an increase of over 7,400%. Silver rose from $1.63 per ounce to over $25, a gain of approximately 1,400%. Meanwhile, the Dow grew by 4,200% and the Nasdaq by 17,600% over the same timeframe. The PCGS Ultra Rarities Index, which tracks elite-level coins, has increased by approximately 20,000% over the same period. Rare coin indexes, particularly in the ultra-rare category, have matched or surpassed these benchmarks, confirming their strength as a resilient store of value.Recent auction activity supports this continued momentum. In 2025, rare U.S. and world coins have set new records at leading houses such as Heritage Auctions, Stack’s Bowers, and GreatCollections. Sales highlights include a 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, MS65+ PCGS at $3.84 million, an 1894-S Barber Dime at $2.16 million, and a 1798 Small Eagle Half Eagle reaching $3 million. These results illustrate a thriving collector base and growing institutional interest.Hard Asset Management Inc. has facilitated over $400 million in rare coin sales in recent years, reflecting an increase in both investor participation and global market depth. The firm has reported elevated demand across categories, including early American gold issues, key-date silver coinage, and international rarities. Strategic acquisitions and a curated reserve collection have positioned the company to meet rising client demand amid tightening supply of ultra-rare material.Collectible investment indexes further validate the market’s strength. The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index reports that rare coins appreciated 72% over the past decade, ranking among the top-performing categories of alternative assets, ahead of jewelry and rivaling fine art. In 2023 alone, rare coins delivered a 4% gain and remain a core component of wealth preservation strategies.With inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and increased interest in non-correlated assets, rare coins continue to draw investors seeking long-term security. The historical data and 2025 market performance confirm rare coins’ rising stature as an established alternative investment category.About Hard Asset ManagementHard Asset Management, a division of BMC Capital, is a full-service firm specializing in rare coins and precious metals. The company provides clients with expert market insights and access to some of the finest tangible assets available globally.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

