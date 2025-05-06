DPH Observes National Hurricane Preparedness Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In advance of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is joining partners in observing National Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 4-10) and South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Month.

“South Carolina is particularly vulnerable to hurricanes and their impacts, and as we learned last year, no matter where you live in South Carolina, hurricanes can pose a serious threat to your safety,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “We encourage all South Carolinians to update their plans and make the necessary preparations in advance of each hurricane season to ensure they are not caught off guard if or when we experience severe weather events.”

To prepare for a hurricane, DPH recommends all South Carolinians take the following steps:

Develop or review your family’s evacuation plan . If you and your family had to evacuate your home, do you know where you would go and how you would get there? What will you do about your pets? Remember that emergency services may not be able to reach you during a storm, and hospitals and other facilities may be closed, so evacuating when directed by officials is the safest course.

. If you and your family had to evacuate your home, do you know where you would go and how you would get there? What will you do about your pets? Remember that emergency services may not be able to reach you during a storm, and hospitals and other facilities may be closed, so evacuating when directed by officials is the safest course. Stock up on disaster supplies like non-perishable food, water, batteries and medicine now, before these items become in short supply . Current guidance recommends maintaining at least a three-day supply of food, water and medicine for each member of the family. Don’t overlook the pet food too! Visit DPH’s Make Your Emergency Kit webpage for additional suggestions.

. Current guidance recommends maintaining at least a three-day supply of food, water and medicine for each member of the family. Don’t overlook the pet food too! Visit DPH’s Make Your Emergency Kit webpage for additional suggestions. Document your significant possessions . Photographs and serial numbers may be useful in event you have to file an insurance claim. If you reside in a flood prone area, you may wish to consider purchasing flood insurance and be mindful of the 30-day waiting period.

. Photographs and serial numbers may be useful in event you have to file an insurance claim. If you reside in a flood prone area, you may wish to consider purchasing flood insurance and be mindful of the 30-day waiting period. Create or review your family’s communication plan . Remember that the internet and wireless networks may not be accessible during or after a storm, so ensure that your family has another means of connecting with one another. Visit FEMA’s Make a Plan webpage for additional guidance.

. Remember that the internet and wireless networks may not be accessible during or after a storm, so ensure that your family has another means of connecting with one another. Visit FEMA’s Make a Plan webpage for additional guidance. Ensure your home is ready to withstand hurricane impacts. Trim tree branches that could break windows or damage your roof. Seal any gaps and cracks in outside walls. While you need not board the windows up now, you may wish to consider purchasing a few sheets of plywood or aluminum panels to keep on hand. You can find additional tips for preparing the home on FEMA’s website.

While the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) serves as the primary coordinating agency during a weather emergency, DPH and other state agencies, as part of the State Emergency Response Team, perform critical roles that help protect residents and help the state recover from hurricanes and other disasters as quickly as possible.

For those with medical equipment requiring electricity, or who need space for a hospital bed, DPH offers Medical Equipment Power Shelters (MEPS) -- formerly known as Medical Needs Shelters -- with generator power and extra space. Access these shelters by calling 833-351-9990, where transport arrangements can be made if needed.

DPH also assists with pre-storm evacuation support and active monitoring of health care facilities during severe weather events and post-event recovery operations. In addition, DPH is part of the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center before, during and after emergencies, supporting a comprehensive emergency response.

Residents are encouraged to download SCEMD’s official mobile app, SC Emergency Manager, on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. The mobile app contains links to many of the websites listed above as well as other useful tools and resources, and coastal residents can determine their evacuation zone based off their phone’s location or by entering an address.

SCEMD also has a website dedicated to hurricane preparedness with additional information and resources at hurricane.sc and recently released its 2025 South Carolina Hurricane Guide.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, including steps to take before, during and after a hurricane, visit DPH’s Hurricanes and Floods webpage.

###