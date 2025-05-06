Passion Struck® Wins Double Gold at 2025 Stevie® Awards

Passion Struck® wins two Gold Stevie® Awards for Best Business Book and Podcast, honoring its global impact on leadership, purpose, and personal growth.

These awards reinforce our important mission—that people don’t just want success, they want to matter.” — John R. Miles

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passion Struck® , the globally recognized platform for personal transformation and leadership, has earned two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 2025 American Business Awards—the premier U.S. business awards program.Founder and CEO John R. Miles was honored for Best Business Book with Passion Struck: Twelve Powerful Principles to Unlock Your Purpose and Ignite Your Most Intentional Life, and the Passion StruckPodcast won Best Independent Podcast, recognized for its candid, high-impact conversations with world-renowned guests like Susan Cain, Jamie Kern Lima, BJ Fogg, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, Jon Kabat-Zinn, David Rubenstein, Seth Godin, and Angela Duckworth.With more than 65 million downloads, the Passion StruckPodcast consistently ranks among the top global shows in health, mindset, and leadership. Miles’ book, now a 19-time award winner and a Next Big Idea Club Must-Read, has become a blueprint for purpose-driven living. His upcoming works include You Matter, Luma (a children’s book, December 2025), and The Mattering Effect (2026), expanding his mission to make "mattering" the new metric for meaning.“These awards reinforce our important mission—that people don’t just want success, they want to matter,” said Miles. “We’re building a movement grounded in purpose, storytelling, and the science of human flourishing.”The Passion Struckplatform continues to grow, with a speaker’s bureau, live events, and a podcast network launching later this year—all dedicated to helping people and organizations lead with greater intention, impact, and humanity.About Passion StruckFounded by John R. Miles, Passion Struckempowers individuals and organizations to unlock their purpose and thrive. Through award-winning media, books, live events, and tools for transformation, the platform is redefining what it means to lead and live meaningfully. Learn more at www.passionstruck.com About the StevieAwardsThe StevieAwards are among the world’s most prestigious business honors. The 2025 American Business Awards received more than 3,600 nominations, judged by over 250 global professionals across industries. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.