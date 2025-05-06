Excellence Canada Adds to Leadership Development Offering

Excellence Canada Logo Logo for CEO Global Network Excellence Canada President, Sean Slater

Excellence Canada partners with CEO Global Network to offer transformational Global Leadership Training Program to better support leadership development

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada Partners with CEO Global Network to Expand Leadership Training OfferingExcellence Canada is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic partnership with CEO Global Network to offer the Global Leadership Training Program (GLTP), a premier executive development program designed to elevate leadership capabilities and organizational performance.This partnership will significantly enhance Excellence Canada’s learning and development portfolio by providing its clients with access to a globally recognized leadership curriculum. CEO Global Network's Global Leadership Training Program is known for its transformational impact on senior leaders, equipping them with the tools, insights, and support needed to lead with purpose, clarity, and effectiveness.“We’re delighted to join forces with CEO Global Network,” said Sean Slater, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “The Global Leadership Training Program is a powerful addition to our robust learning offerings, and this partnership enables us to deliver even greater value to organizations looking to develop strong, principled, and high-performing leaders.”CEO Global Network brings decades of experience in mentoring, coaching, and facilitating growth for CEOs and senior executives. Their flagship program offers a structured, cohort-based learning environment led by experienced CEO mentors and facilitators.“This evolution of our collaboration with Excellence Canada aligns perfectly with our mission to help CEOs and senior leaders grow and thrive,” said John Wilson, Founder & CEO of CEO Global Network. “We’re excited to make our Global Leadership Training Program accessible to a broader audience through Excellence Canada’s national platform. Together, we will help leaders unlock their full potential and drive sustained organizational success.”The partnership is effective immediately, and enrollment for the upcoming Global Leadership Training Program cohorts is now open through Excellence Canada and CEO Global Network.For more information about the program and how to register, please visit www.excellence.ca/gltp About Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing organizational performance across Canada. Since its inception in 1984, the organization has helped thousands of private and public sector Canadian organizations pursue improved performance through successfully implementing continuous improvement systems and employee engagement and organizational health strategies. Excellence Canada administers the Canada Awards for Excellence and the Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses to recognize organizations that have pursued and achieved excellence in a range of categories.About CEO Global NetworkAs the premier CEO Peer Group organization, CEO Global Network is at the forefront of providing unparalleled opportunities for learning and development. Our peer group meetings, expertly facilitated by proven and experienced CEOs, are complemented by targeted one-to-one mentoring, a bespoke curriculum, and focused learning events throughout the year, making us the gold standard for CEO education and development.We differentiate ourselves from others in the CEO and executive peer group arena through our steadfast commitment to the success of our members. We accomplish this through a rigorous membership screening process, the selection of only the most highly qualified Group Leaders, and a steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of outstanding Member engagement and commitment.Media ContactsExcellence Canada:CEO Global Network

