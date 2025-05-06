Manna Rises to #1 Education App on Product Hunt

Manna Gamified Bible Study App

Manna Named #1 Education Product of the Week on Product Hunt — A New Chapter for Gamified Bible Learning, marking a milestone in modern faith-based learning.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manna, a Daily Bible study app that turns scripture learning into a joyful, habit-forming experience, was recently crowned the #1 Education product of the week, #2 Product of the Day, and #3 Education product of the month. On launch day, Manna gained 512 upvotes and sparked hundreds of meaningful discussions from users who were excited about this fresh take on faith-based learning.Built as the “Duolingo for Bible study ,” Manna uses gamified, bite-sized lessons to make scripture approachable and engaging, perfect for both beginners and long-time Christians. With interactive features, progress tracking, and a welcoming design, the app helps users build a daily Bible study habit in just minutes a day.“Getting to the top of Product Hunt was a big moment for Manna,” said Desmond, founder of Manna. “It’s validation that people want a new, uplifting way to engage with scripture — one that fits today’s lifestyle.”The Product Hunt launch not only boosted Manna’s visibility but also ignited a remarkable surge in user engagement. Manna attracted a strong base of high-quality seed users, with 35% of visitors signing up for the free trial — a clear signal of genuine interest in deepening Bible study through a fresh, gamified experience.Alongside the launch, Manna introduced its own dedicated Product Hunt discussion forum, offering a vibrant space for users and faith-tech enthusiasts to exchange Bible study tips, share feedback, and dive into spiritual insights. This surge of community-driven energy highlights Manna’s unique mission: blending the sacred with the accessible, and making faith formation feel joyful, simple, and sustainable.About LollitechManna is developed by Lollitech, a forward-thinking company committed to helping people around the world visualize and improve their physical and mental health. Lollitech’s mission is to make health, in all its dimensions, more tangible, trackable, and empowering. Manna specifically addresses mental and emotional well-being, offering spiritual comfort and daily guidance through God’s Word. By turning Bible study into a light, enjoyable habit, Manna supports users in releasing stress and staying centered, spiritually and emotionally.About MannaManna is a gamified Bible study app designed to make scripture learning easy, delightful, and habit-forming. Perfect for beginners and committed Christians alike, Manna turns Bible study into a joyful part of everyday life. Learn more at the Manna official website.

