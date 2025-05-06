Pediatric flu deaths hit 15-year high

Though seasonal flu activity is low or minimal across the country, 216 pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection have been tallied so far for the 2024-2025 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s FluView. The current total of pediatric deaths exceeds the previous high reported for a regular (non-pandemic) season, which was 207 deaths reported during the 2023-2024 season. The highest tally on record is 288 deaths from the 2009-2010 flu season.

