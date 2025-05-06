Submit Release
Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 743

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 743

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

706

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND STEFANO, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further

providing for limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2006-B(a) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2006-B. Limitations.

(a) Amount.--

* * *

(3) The department shall ensure that tax credits under

this article are approved in an equitable manner for

contributions from business firms headquartered in each

region of this Commonwealth, including the northcentral

region, northeast region, northwest region, southcentral

region, southeast region and southwest region of this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

