Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,891 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Senate Resolution 101 Printer's Number 736

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 736

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

101

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND KANE, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asthma and Allergy

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Approximately 4.9 million children in the United

States currently have asthma; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 28 million individuals in the United States

have asthma; and

WHEREAS, More than 1 million adults in this Commonwealth have

asthma; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is one of the most common chronic

noncommunicable diseases among children; and

WHEREAS, More than 1.7 million individuals per year visit

emergency departments because of asthma's effects; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is a leading cause of hospitalizations and

school absences due to a chronic disease among children; and

WHEREAS, The total economic cost of asthma in the United

States was $81.9 billion per year from 2008 to 2013; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is a manageable disease that claimed the

lives of more than 3,500 individuals in the United States in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 101 Printer's Number 736

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release