Senate Resolution 101 Printer's Number 736
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 736
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
101
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND KANE, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asthma and Allergy
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Approximately 4.9 million children in the United
States currently have asthma; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 28 million individuals in the United States
have asthma; and
WHEREAS, More than 1 million adults in this Commonwealth have
asthma; and
WHEREAS, Asthma is one of the most common chronic
noncommunicable diseases among children; and
WHEREAS, More than 1.7 million individuals per year visit
emergency departments because of asthma's effects; and
WHEREAS, Asthma is a leading cause of hospitalizations and
school absences due to a chronic disease among children; and
WHEREAS, The total economic cost of asthma in the United
States was $81.9 billion per year from 2008 to 2013; and
WHEREAS, Asthma is a manageable disease that claimed the
lives of more than 3,500 individuals in the United States in
