Lucidya’s CEO Abdullah Asiri Announces Key Appointments As Part of Executive Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidya’s CEO and founder, Abdullah Asiri, recently announced key appointments to the AI-powered, unified customer experience (CXM) platform executive leadership team.

The new leadership appointments include Sisir Das as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Lucidya, Sisir held prestigious roles at industry giants such as Bank of America, Capgemini, and Sprinklr, where he worked extensively on finance operations, strategy & FP&A, transformation, and business restructuring. Most recently, as Director of Finance at Sprinklr, he played a pivotal role in P&L management, IPO readiness, FP&A, and strategic cost optimization.

Also joining Lucidya’s C-suite is Yara Milbes as Vice President of Marketing. With a career spanning 20 years in marketing, Yara has held prominent leadership roles at global organizations, including Global VP of Marketing at CEQUENS and Global Marketing Director at Infobip.

The company also announced the appointment of Anand Saurabh as Vice President of Engineering. Before joining Lucidya, Anand served as VP of Product Engineering at Sprinklr, where he contributed to the company’s growth from a startup to a unicorn with a $3.5 billion IPO. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Infosys and senior positions at Deloitte.

Hisham Mosmar has been appointed as Director of People and Culture and will be responsible for developing a high-performance culture and talent strategies. Before joining Lucidya, Hisham served as Director of People at Careem, Kavak, and Al-Futtaim. Additionally, Ziyad Binsulaiman has been appointed as Director of Business Development. Ziyad formerly held the position of Commercial Director at the fintech company Marn, part of Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology.

Commenting on the new appointments, Abdullah Asiri, CEO and founder of Lucidya, shared,

“As we rapidly expand into new markets, recruiting top talent from multinational organizations—each an expert in their own right—will play an integral role in our growth. Each member brings a wealth of knowledge and global expertise that will undoubtedly help us scale faster and gain a competitive edge.”

Lucidya is a fully compliant, AI-powered unified customer experience platform designed to support CX and marketing leaders in large enterprises, governments, and SMEs across the Arab world. Through the transformative power of AI, Lucidya enables organizations to turn raw data into meaningful interactions and actionable insights, allowing them to build human connections and drive real business impact.





