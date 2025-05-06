Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 6 May
The Department of Basic Education invites members of the media to attend and cover the appearance of the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, before the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.
Minister Gwarube will brief the Committee on the state of school infrastructure in South Africa, with a particular focus on progress made, challenges inherited from previous administrations, and key policy interventions aimed at ensuring that every school is safe, dignified, and conducive to learning.
Key issues to be addressed include:
- The eradication of unsafe schools through the ASIDI and SAFE programmes.
- Progress in providing water, sanitation, and electricity to schools.
- The infrastructure maintenance backlog and new policy proposals to ringfence funds for sustainable upkeep
Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: S12A, Ground Floor, NCOP, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Cape Town
Format: Physical Attendance
Minister Gwarube, as a Democrat, remains committed to transparent governance and accountable governance
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
#GovZAUpdates
