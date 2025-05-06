Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,444 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 6 May

The Department of Basic Education invites members of the media to attend and cover the appearance of the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, before the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

Minister Gwarube will brief the Committee on the state of school infrastructure in South Africa, with a particular focus on progress made, challenges inherited from previous administrations, and key policy interventions aimed at ensuring that every school is safe, dignified, and conducive to learning.

Key issues to be addressed include:

  • The eradication of unsafe schools through the ASIDI and SAFE programmes.
  • Progress in providing water, sanitation, and electricity to schools.
  • The infrastructure maintenance backlog and new policy proposals to ringfence funds for sustainable upkeep

Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: S12A, Ground Floor, NCOP, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Cape Town
Format: Physical Attendance
Minister Gwarube, as a Democrat, remains committed to transparent governance and accountable governance

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication 
Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 6 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release