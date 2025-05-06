Changsha IFS Launches the 4th Public Art Project – 'Harmony of Being'

Changsha IFS Changsha IFS Changsha IFS Changsha IFS Changsha IFS

CHANGSHA, CHINA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Public Art Project of Changsha – “Harmony of Being" has officially commenced today in Changsha IFS (CSIFS). The project organized by CSIFS and supported by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP), and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), with collaboration of five art institutions, ARTOX GROUP, DDDD, BOLOK, 100+ Asian Art Season, ART Dig and special hotel partners Niccolo Changsha, Park Hyatt Changsha, and Maqo Changsha. It brought over 100 artists from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, showcasing the debut exhibitions across five artistic areas: sculpture, installation, fashion, painting and multimedia experience while also brought in art pop-ups, concept stores, and three immersive art parades from 25 April to 20 July.A Convergence of Art and VisionThirteen honorable guests had officiated at the opening ceremony of the 4th Public Art Project, including world-class Japanese artist of pipe cleaner, Mr. Takuma Fujisaki; Founder of DDDD, Ms. Dorophy Tang ; Japanese illustrator Mr. Tomotatsu Gima, representative of ART Dig, Mr. Komagata Tomoaki; Malaysian artist, Mr. Book of Lai, one of participated artists of 100+ Asian Art Season Concept Store; Senior Marketing Manager of CSIFS, Ms. Angela Luo and others representatives from partnered institutions. Together, they inaugurated a boundless journey celebrating cross-cultural artistic synergy." The Changsha’ element, Firework, is well-matched with the pipe cleaners and thus fused it with the pipe cleaners to showcase and deliver the vibrant energy by fireworks to audience. " Shared by Mr. Takuma, unveiling the special customized installation “FIREWORKS ALIEN”, an 8m-tall LED-eyed sculpture crafted from over 100,000 pipe cleaners.Following the opening ceremony, a preview tour was led by artists and institution representatives to learn more about the concept behind of each art pieces. Mascots from the Mogols Universe — including Mogol Alien, Dr. Pan, Blue Hazard, Body, and Zoko — also came to kick-off the first immersive parade, blending performance art with interstellar whimsy.Inspired by the theme of "Vitality”, this year’s Art Project injected urban memory into public spaces. By transforming urban landscapes and elements into living galleries, the initiative bridges art with daily life, revitalizing collective memories and fostering a new artistic utopia for Changsha. The project invites audience to embark on a whimsical yet profound exploration of creativity and connection.CSIFS: Pioneering Art-Commerce SynergySince its 2022 debut, CSIFS’ Public Art Project has collaborated with over 50 artists/groups from six countries, cementing Changsha’s status as a "Worldwide Media Art City." As Central China’s premier commercial hub, CSIFS continues to innovate art-commerce integration with breaking through the limitation of exhibit space. This year gathers different Asian art power to curate surprising art exhibition, shaping new cultural horizons for urban life.About Changsha IFSChangsha IFS boasts a large shopping mall covering an area of 243,000 square meters, making it the tallest building in Hunan Province. Situated at the intersection of Huangxing Road and Jiefang Road, it occupies a prime location in Changsha. As a one-stop destination for entertainment, fashion, shopping, culture, and dining, Changsha IFS gathers over 380 brands, including top luxury labels, jewelry and watches, fast fashion, among others. Notably, 150 of these brands are making their debut in Hunan, along with more than 20 double-floor flagship stores offering both men's and women's international brand collections.Centered around its mall, Changsha IFS has rapidly emerged as a new landmark in Central China. It has hosted a series of exhibitions, cultural and artistic events, and festive activities, collaborating with renowned domestic and international artists and art groups such as KAWS, Steven Harrington, Philip Colbert, Mike Perry, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Jon Burgerman, Takuma, Yue Minjun, Lu Yang, and more to organize art exhibitions. This has transformed Changsha IFS into a cultural hub within the city, injecting new vitality into the region of Central China.

