Tennessee State Parks Offer Ways To Make Mother's Day Special

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:20pm
Tennessee State Parks have the perfect way to treat moms with meals, events, and gifts on Mother’s Day, May 11.
Seven state park restaurants will offer special dining for the occasion, and many other parks will have events that day, although not all are tied specifically to Mother’s Day. The parks also have gifts that can be purchased online.
Park Restaurants with Special Meals
- Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce
- Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill
- David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg
- Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns
- Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer
- Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
- Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan
|State Park
|Town
|Event
|Meeman-Shelby Forest
|Millington
|Eagle Lake Mother’s Day Kayak Tour
|Bicentennial Capitol Mall
|Nashville
|Park Tour
|Big Ridge
|Maynardville
|Full Moon Float on Big Ridge Lake
|Pickett CCC Memorial
|Jamestown
|Nighttime Glow Worm Hike
|Bledsoe Creek
|Gallatin
|Food Trucks and Local Tinkerers (to fix all types of items)
|Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork
|Flag Pond
|Mother’s Day Weekend Moon Hike on Saturday, May 10