Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,891 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Tennessee State Parks Offer Ways To Make Mother's Day Special

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:20pm

Tennessee State Parks have the perfect way to treat moms with meals, events, and gifts on Mother’s Day, May 11.

Seven state park restaurants will offer special dining for the occasion, and many other parks will have events that day, although not all are tied specifically to Mother’s Day. The parks also have gifts that can be purchased online.

Park Restaurants with Special Meals

  • Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce
  • Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill
  • David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg
  • Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer
  • Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
  • Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan
State Park Town Event
Meeman-Shelby Forest Millington Eagle Lake Mother’s Day Kayak Tour
Bicentennial Capitol Mall Nashville Park Tour
Big Ridge Maynardville Full Moon Float on Big Ridge Lake
Pickett CCC Memorial Jamestown Nighttime Glow Worm Hike
Bledsoe Creek Gallatin Food Trucks and Local Tinkerers (to fix all types of items)
Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork Flag Pond Mother’s Day Weekend Moon Hike on Saturday, May 10

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee State Parks Offer Ways To Make Mother's Day Special

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release