Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,891 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Persons of Interest and Vehicle Sought in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest and vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 10:06 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The persons of interest and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/pU6awhLKtZU

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25065173

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Persons of Interest and Vehicle Sought in Northwest Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release