Black Myth: Wukong Wins 'Gem of the Year' at the Gala That Puts Spain on the Global Gaming Map
The “Gem of the Year” was chosen live with the participation of audiences from all over Ibero-America, with a total of 266,538 votes.
Hosted by the popular personalities Míster Jägger and Maya Pixelskaya, the gala recognized the best games of the year in 30 different categories, all determined by public vote on https://gem-awards.com/es, with 266,538 votes submitted. The most emotional moment was the live selection of the “Gem of the Year,” with representatives from the gaming community across Ibero-America declaring Black Myth: Wukong as the most outstanding game of 2024.
The gala was packed with entertainment, humor, and emotion. Throughout the two-hour show, the stage lit up with performances by content creators such as Borja Pavón, Alex White, Zorman, Benita Maestro Joao, and ZellenDust, as well as live music by Elesky, Carlos Viola, Noly, Mind Traveller, Martín_MSG, and Z Orquestra.
The event also paid tribute to legendary voice actors who have defined generations of gamers, honoring Alfonso Vallés, María Luisa Solà, Vicente Gil, Rafael Azcárraga, and Lorenzo Beteta.
With this inaugural edition, the GEM Awards are positioning themselves as a must-attend event for the Spanish-speaking gaming industry and community.
“What happened in Seville this weekend was historic. GEM Awards didn’t just meet expectations—it exceeded them. Thousands experienced a unique gathering where gaming met culture, music, art, cosplay, and entertainment in one place. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and this confirms what we’ve always believed: Spain and the Spanish-speaking world have the potential to become a central force in the video game industry. This first edition is just the beginning. We’re building a platform that connects, supports, and gives visibility to talent, community, and gaming brands—from here, to the world.”
— Pedro García, Co-founder of GEM Awards
________________________________________
GEM Awards Winners List:
Gem of the Year 2024: Black Myth: Wukong
Best Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong
Best Debut (New IP): Black Myth: Wukong
Best Action/Adventure Game: Black Myth: Wukong
Best All-Ages Game: Astro Bot
Best Platformer: Astro Bot
Best Console Exclusive: Astro Bot
Indie Gem 2024: Balatro
Best Strategy Game: Balatro
Best Mobile Game: Balatro
Best Soundtrack: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Best DLC/Expansion: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Best Narrative: Silent Hill 2
Best Remaster/Remake: Silent Hill 2
Best Film/TV Adaptation: Arcane (Season 2)
Best VR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Anti-Gem 2024: Concord
Best Retro Game of 1994: Donkey Kong Country
Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Best Sports Game: EA Sports FC 25
Best Racing Game: F1 24
Best RPG: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Best Live Service Game: Fortnite
Best Early Access Game: Hades II
Best Shooter: Helldivers 2
Best Protagonist 2024: James Sunderland (Silent Hill 2)
Best Spanish/Latin American Game: Neva
Best GAAS (Game as a Service) 2024: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Best Villain 2024: Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
Best Ecosystem 2024: They Stole the GEM
