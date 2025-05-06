Black Myth: Wukong Wins 'Gem of the Year' at the Gala That Puts Spain on the Global Gaming Map

Crowd at The Launch of the GEM Awards

The “Gem of the Year” was chosen live with the participation of audiences from all over Ibero-America, with a total of 266,538 votes.

What happened in Seville this weekend was historic. GEM Awards didn’t just meet expectations—it exceeded them.” — Pedro García, Co-founder of GEM Awards

SPAIN, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Seville became the epicenter of gaming with the celebration of the GEM Awards—the first event in Spain’s gaming history to combine an expo, community gathering, and awards gala. Over 4,000 people attended in person, while 184,072 unique viewers tuned in via livestream on Friday and 136,703 on Saturday. The two-day event culminated in the highly anticipated presentation of the top prize: “Gem of the Year.” The event’s official Twitch channel racked up more than 450,000 views over the weekend.Hosted by the popular personalities Míster Jägger and Maya Pixelskaya, the gala recognized the best games of the year in 30 different categories, all determined by public vote on https://gem-awards.com/es , with 266,538 votes submitted. The most emotional moment was the live selection of the “Gem of the Year,” with representatives from the gaming community across Ibero-America declaring Black Myth: Wukong as the most outstanding game of 2024.The gala was packed with entertainment, humor, and emotion. Throughout the two-hour show, the stage lit up with performances by content creators such as Borja Pavón, Alex White, Zorman, Benita Maestro Joao, and ZellenDust, as well as live music by Elesky, Carlos Viola, Noly, Mind Traveller, Martín_MSG, and Z Orquestra.The event also paid tribute to legendary voice actors who have defined generations of gamers, honoring Alfonso Vallés, María Luisa Solà, Vicente Gil, Rafael Azcárraga, and Lorenzo Beteta.With this inaugural edition, the GEM Awards are positioning themselves as a must-attend event for the Spanish-speaking gaming industry and community.“What happened in Seville this weekend was historic. GEM Awards didn’t just meet expectations—it exceeded them. Thousands experienced a unique gathering where gaming met culture, music, art, cosplay, and entertainment in one place. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and this confirms what we’ve always believed: Spain and the Spanish-speaking world have the potential to become a central force in the video game industry. This first edition is just the beginning. We’re building a platform that connects, supports, and gives visibility to talent, community, and gaming brands—from here, to the world.”— Pedro García, Co-founder of GEM Awards________________________________________GEM Awards Winners List:Gem of the Year 2024: Black Myth: WukongBest Art Direction: Black Myth: WukongBest Debut (New IP): Black Myth: WukongBest Action/Adventure Game: Black Myth: WukongBest All-Ages Game: Astro BotBest Platformer: Astro BotBest Console Exclusive: Astro BotIndie Gem 2024: BalatroBest Strategy Game: BalatroBest Mobile Game: BalatroBest Soundtrack: Elden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeBest DLC/Expansion: Elden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeBest Narrative: Silent Hill 2Best Remaster/Remake: Silent Hill 2Best Film/TV Adaptation: Arcane (Season 2)Best VR Game: Batman: Arkham ShadowAnti-Gem 2024: ConcordBest Retro Game of 1994: Donkey Kong CountryBest Fighting Game: Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZeroBest Sports Game: EA Sports FC 25Best Racing Game: F1 24Best RPG: Final Fantasy VII: RebirthBest Live Service Game: FortniteBest Early Access Game: Hades IIBest Shooter: Helldivers 2Best Protagonist 2024: James Sunderland (Silent Hill 2)Best Spanish/Latin American Game: NevaBest GAAS (Game as a Service) 2024: Pokémon Trading Card Game PocketBest Villain 2024: Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)Best Ecosystem 2024: They Stole the GEM

