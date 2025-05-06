ANY.RUN to Host Free Webinar: Action Plan for SOC Teams to Save Time and Effort

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, announced its upcoming live webinar “How SOC Teams Save Time and Effort with ANY.RUN: Action Plan.” This event is designed to empower SOC teams with practical strategies to streamline workflows, strengthen detection capabilities, and optimize response efforts.

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲:

· AMS: 8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET

· EMEA: 3:00 PM GMT

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Online

Register today to learn how ANY.RUN can help your SOC team stay efficient, effective, and ahead of emerging threats.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝

The webinar is tailored for SOC managers, team leads, and cybersecurity professionals of all experience levels who are seeking to:

· Optimize internal processes and workflows

· Save valuable resources and time

· Solve recurring security challenges with greater efficiency

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭

ANY.RUN experts will share actionable insights on how modern SOC teams can:

· Increase detection accuracy for sophisticated threats

· Accelerate alert triage and incident response

· Improve coordination and upskill team members through hands-on training

· Automate malware and phishing investigations to reduce analyst fatigue

· Gain deeper visibility into threats targeting their organization

The session will conclude with a live Q&A.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based interactive sandbox and threat intelligence platform helping over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide detect, analyze, and respond to threats faster. Designed for Windows, Linux and Android malware analysis, the platform offers real-time investigation tools, automation, and collaborative features. ANY.RUN’s threat intelligence tools— including TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds —support faster and more informed decision-making for security teams.

