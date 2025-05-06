Aeras Aviation Strengthens U.S. Leadership with Strategic Appointments of Todd Jensen and Victor Lopez

Aeras Aviation US Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeras Aviation, a rapidly expanding leader in the global aviation aftermarket, has appointed Todd Jensen as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth and Victor Lopez as Executive Vice President of Operations. These senior hires mark a significant step in Aeras’ U.S. expansion strategy and reinforce its operational strength as the company scales internationally. Both will be based out of Aeras’ recently opened Miami facility, which anchors the company’s North American presence and supports its growing portfolio of airline, MRO, and leasing partnerships across the region.With over 35 years of experience in aviation maintenance, supply chain management, and commercial aircraft engines, Todd Jensen joins Aeras to spearhead growth in the US. His career is marked by successful leadership in optimizing supply chains, launching aircraft engine trading platforms, and enhancing operational efficiency. Todd has developed and managed long-term programs with airlines, lessors, and MRO providers, consistently boosting revenues and profitability.“Aeras is building something truly unique in the aviation aftermarket — a company that combines global credibility with the agility to innovate fast. The team’s vision for sustainable growth and customer-first culture made this an easy decision.” - Todd Jensen, EVP Strategy & Growth at Aeras Aviation.Appointed as Executive Vice President of Operations, Victor Lopez brings a wealth of experience in aviation operations and management. Victor's expertise lies in streamlining operations, enhancing service delivery, and driving organizational efficiency. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling Aeras' operational capabilities to meet the demands of a growing global clientele.“Joining Aeras at this stage is an incredible opportunity. The company’s reputation, people, and momentum in the market speak volumes — I’m excited to help scale operations and deliver world-class service as we grow.” - Victor Lopez, EVP Operations at Aeras Aviation.Speaking about the recent appointments, Demetrios Bradshaw, CEO at Aeras Aviation, said: “Bringing on Todd and Victor signals our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and the next phase of Aeras’ growth. These proven operators align perfectly with our scale, credibility, and innovation strategy. Their appointments underscore that we’re not just entering the U.S. market — we’re here to stay, laying the foundations for a lasting presence and meaningful investment.”Looking ahead, Aeras Aviation will continue to invest in its international footprint, deepen its service offerings, and drive innovation in asset lifecycle management and circular economy practices. With a sharpened leadership team and strategic infrastructure in place, the company is poised for a new phase of accelerated global growth.

