TRREB: Preconditions for Housing Rebound in Place Once Economic Confidence is Restored

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April home sales followed the regular seasonal trend with an increase relative to March. However, total residential transactions in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were down compared to the same time last year, as potential buyers continue to wait for lower borrowing costs and for certainty about the trajectory of the economy.

“Following the recent federal election, many households across the GTA are closely monitoring the evolution of our trade relationship with the United States. If this relationship moves in a positive direction, we could see an uptick in transactions driven by improved consumer confidence and a market that is both more affordable and better supplied,” said TRREB President Elechia Barry-Sproule.

GTA REALTORS® reported 5,601 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in April 2025 – down by 23.3 per cent compared to April 2024. New listings in the MLS® System amounted to 18,836– up by 8.1 per cent year-over-year. On a seasonally adjusted basis, April home sales edged up month-over-month compared to March 2025.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was down by 5.4 per cent year-over-year in April 2025. The average selling price, at $1,107,463, was down by 4.1 per cent compared to April 2024. On a month-over-month seasonally adjusted basis, the average selling price was down.

“Inventory levels remained elevated historically in April, pointing to substantial choice for households looking to purchase a home in the GTA. Buyers took advantage of this choice when negotiating purchase prices, which resulted in a lower average price across market segments compared to last year. Lower prices coupled with lower borrowing costs translated into more affordable monthly mortgage payments,” said TRREB Chief Information Officer Jason Mercer.

“Right now, resale housing supply is increasing in the GTA. However, as demand picks up and the population continues to grow with immigration, we will need to build more homes. Pre-construction sales have trended lower over the past year and therefore we will continue to see fewer housing starts. This means the supply pipeline will ultimately run dry. TRREB will be continuing to work with all levels of government on initiatives that promote fair and equitable taxation, reduce barriers for first-time homebuyers, and expand housing supply options throughout the province,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

