Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Recap

Net revenue was $194.1 million, an increase of 2% over Q1 2024

Net income of $10.5 million (increase of 53% year-over-year), or $0.69 per diluted share, or 5.4% of revenue, up 180 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.6 million (increase of 21% year-over-year), or $0.83 per diluted share

Gross margin of 26.6%, year-over-year growth of 200 bps

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million (increase of 13% year-over-year), or 15.9% of revenue, up 150 bps year-over-year



“An excellent start to 2025 for Ducommun as we continue to make good progress towards our VISION 2027 goals with record gross margins during the quarter along with strong Adjusted EBITDA margins. Net revenue grew 2% to $194.1 million driven by strength in our defense business which helped us overcome the anticipated weakness in commercial aerospace production rates along with destocking,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Defense in Q1 saw strong demand for select missiles, electronic warfare, military radar and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms along with new programs such as the Next Generation Jammer and AMRAAM ramping up. This did offset weaker demand on Boeing 737 MAX and commercial in-flight entertainment products.

“The Company also returned to normalized gross margin growth, expanding 200 bps year-over-year from 24.6% to 26.6%, a new quarterly record, which is an outstanding achievement. Adjusted EBITDA margins as well exceeded $30 million for the second time, expanding 150 bps year-over-year from 14.4% to 15.9%. The Adjusted EBITDA margins in Q1 again, reaffirms our current strategy and keeps Ducommun on track to meet the VISION 2027 financial goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA.

“We continue to monitor the tariff environment on a real time basis but do not currently expect it to have a significant impact on our financial outlook. We are largely a U.S. manufacturer with U.S. workers and our domestic facilities generate more than 95% of Ducommun’s revenue. The other good news is we have limited supply chain exposure to China and are putting in plans to largely mitigate any raw materials tariff exposures through either duty exemptions on military products or by passing through to our customers under the terms of our contracts.

“In December 2022, we laid out our VISION 2027 Plan to investors and as we begin year three of the Plan in 2025, we are well positioned for another strong year towards the goals.”

First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $194.1 million compared to $190.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$14.6 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, electronic warfare, radar, and rotary-wing platforms; partially offset by

$8.2 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing 737 MAX and in-flight entertainment products, and lower rates on rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.5 million, or 5.4% of revenue, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or 3.6% revenue, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This reflects higher gross profit of $4.7 million and lower restructuring charges of $0.9 million, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $1.6 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $51.6 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $46.9 million, or 24.6% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable product mix and higher manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million, or 8.5% of revenue, compared to $12.6 million, or 6.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $4.0 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $19.2 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $17.1 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by lower add backs of restructuring charges and inventory purchase accounting adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.9 million, or 15.9% of revenue, compared to $27.4 million, or 14.4% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2024.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due lower interest rates along with a lower debt balance.

During the first quarter of 2025, the net cash provided by operations was $0.8 million compared to net cash used in operations of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. The higher net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a smaller increase in contract assets, smaller increase in inventories, and higher net income, partially offset by higher accounts receivable and a smaller increase in accounts payable.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $109.7 million, compared to $107.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$12.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on electronic warfare and selected missiles and radar platforms; partially offset by

$7.0 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower in-flight entertainment revenues and lower rates on large aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $18.1 million, or 16.5% of revenue, compared to $19.0 million, or 17.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year decrease of $0.8 million was primarily due to lower manufacturing volume and higher other manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable product mix. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.6 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 18.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $84.4 million, compared to $83.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$2.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$1.3 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing 737 MAX and lower rates on rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $10.4 million, or 12.3% of revenue, compared to $2.9 million, or 3.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year increase of $7.5 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and lower other manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or 14.9% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million, or 7.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $11.9 million, or 6.1% of total Company revenue, compared to $9.2 million, or 4.8% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.7 million and higher other corporate expenses of $0.9 million.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the goals stated therein, as well as expectations relating to the impact of tariffs on the Company's financial outlook. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the possibility of labor disruptions adversely affecting our business; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, May 6, 2025, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 29,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,732 $ 37,139 Accounts receivable, net 119,154 109,716 Contract assets 210,897 200,584 Inventories 197,414 196,881 Production cost of contracts 6,699 6,802 Other current assets 13,641 16,959 Total Current Assets 578,537 568,081 Property and Equipment, Net 109,075 109,812 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 26,423 28,611 Goodwill 244,600 244,600 Intangibles, Net 145,403 149,591 Deferred income taxes 4,245 2,239 Other Assets 20,332 23,167 Total Assets $ 1,128,615 $ 1,126,101 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 80,290 $ 75,784 Contract liabilities 37,496 34,445 Accrued and other liabilities 34,365 44,214 Operating lease liabilities 8,721 8,531 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500 12,500 Total Current Liabilities 173,372 175,474 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 229,920 229,830 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 19,103 21,284 Other Long-Term Liabilities 13,213 16,983 Total Liabilities 435,608 443,571 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 149 148 Additional Paid-In Capital 219,842 217,523 Retained Earnings 463,986 453,475 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 9,030 11,384 Total Shareholders’ Equity 693,007 682,530 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,128,615 $ 1,126,101





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 Net Revenues $ 194,114 $ 190,847 Cost of Sales 142,517 143,904 Gross Profit 51,597 46,943 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,594 32,951 Restructuring Charges 426 1,370 Operating Income 16,577 12,622 Interest Expense (3,263 ) (3,883 ) Income Before Taxes 13,314 8,739 Income Tax Expense 2,803 1,890 Net Income $ 10,511 $ 6,849 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.46 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 14,856 14,694 Diluted 15,177 14,937 Gross Profit % 26.6 % 24.6 % SG&A % 17.9 % 17.3 % Operating Income % 8.5 % 6.6 % Net Income % 5.4 % 3.6 % Effective Tax Rate 21.1 % 21.6 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 GAAP net income $ 10,511 $ 6,849 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 3,263 3,883 Income tax expense 2,803 1,890 Depreciation 4,277 4,016 Amortization 4,307 4,337 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,347 4,258 Restructuring charges 426 1,370 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 791 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,934 $ 27,394 Net income as a % of net revenues 5.4 % 3.6 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 15.9 % 14.4 %





(1) The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included $0.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended %

Change March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 %

of Net

Revenues

2025 %

of Net

Revenues

2024 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 2.1 % $ 109,746 $ 107,539 56.5 % 56.3 % Structural Systems 1.3 % 84,368 83,308 43.5 % 43.7 % Total Net Revenues 1.7 % $ 194,114 $ 190,847 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 18,131 $ 18,969 16.5 % 17.6 % Structural Systems 10,384 2,868 12.3 % 3.4 % 28,515 21,837 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) (11,938 ) (9,215 ) (6.1 )% (4.8 )% Total Operating Income $ 16,577 $ 12,622 8.5 % 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 18,131 $ 18,969 Depreciation and Amortization 3,566 3,632 Stock-Based Compensation Expense (2) 77 80 Restructuring Charges 90 459 21,864 23,140 19.9 % 21.5 % Structural Systems Operating Income 10,384 2,868 Depreciation and Amortization 4,916 4,662 Stock-Based Compensation Expense (3) 179 86 Restructuring Charges 336 911 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 791 15,815 9,318 18.7 % 11.2 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) Operating loss (11,938 ) (9,215 ) Depreciation and Amortization 102 59 Stock-Based Compensation Expense (4) 5,091 4,092 (6,745 ) (5,064 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,934 $ 27,394 15.9 % 14.4 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 2,265 $ 796 Structural Systems 2,114 1,524 Corporate Administration 13 2,425 Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,392 $ 4,745





(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments. (2) The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. (3) The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. (4) The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included $0.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 %

of Net

Revenues

2025 %

of Net

Revenues

2024 GAAP operating income $ 16,577 $ 12,622 GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems $ 18,131 $ 18,969 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems: Restructuring charges 90 459 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems 463 832 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 18,594 19,801 16.9 % 18.4 % GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 10,384 2,868 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems: Restructuring charges 336 911 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 791 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,859 1,934 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 2,195 3,636 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 12,579 6,504 14.9 % 7.8 % GAAP operating loss - Corporate (11,938 ) (9,215 ) Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate — — Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (11,938 ) (9,215 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income 2,658 4,468 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 19,235 $ 17,090 9.9 % 9.0 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 GAAP net income $ 10,511 $ 6,849 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Restructuring charges 426 1,370 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 791 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,232 2,307 Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 2,658 4,468 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (532 ) (894 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 12,637 $ 10,423





Three Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.69 $ 0.46 Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS: Restructuring charges 0.03 0.09 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 0.05 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15 0.16 Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes 0.18 0.30 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.83 $ 0.70 Shares used for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS 15,177 14,937





(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2025 and 2024 adjustments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 29,

2025 December 31,

2024 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 619,701 $ 624,785 Commercial aerospace 411,059 415,905 Industrial 22,805 20,129 Total $ 1,053,565 $ 1,060,819 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 451,366 $ 459,546 Commercial aerospace 92,165 76,291 Industrial 22,805 20,129 Total $ 566,336 $ 555,966 Structural Systems Military and space $ 168,335 $ 165,239 Commercial aerospace 318,894 339,614 Total $ 487,229 $ 504,853

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of March 29, 2025 were $986.0 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of March 29, 2025 was $1,053.6 million compared to $1,060.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

