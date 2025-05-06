MADD Canada’s Campaign 911 Urges People to Report Suspected Impaired Drivers, Riders and Boaters

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An impaired driver is an emergency. That’s the powerful message at the heart of MADD Canada’s Campaign 911, the national awareness program launching today to encourage Canadians to call 911 and report suspected impaired drivers, riders or boaters to police.

Launched each spring, Campaign 911 reminds Canadians that they have the power to help prevent impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries by alerting police when they suspect someone is driving impaired on the roads, trails or waterways. The campaign ramps up during the spring and summer months, when more people are heading to cottages, enjoying road trips, and spending time on trails and waterways.

“Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Every single one of those deaths and injuries is entirely preventable. We want to empower people to take action by calling 911 when they suspect impaired driving. One call can save a life.”

MADD Canada Chapters across the country are working with local police services, municipalities, marinas and other community groups to spread the Campaign 911 message. Through roadside signs, billboards, public service announcements, and community events, the campaign is a strong reminder that everyone shares in the responsibility for safety.

Campaign 911 would not be possible without the generous and ongoing support of our National Sponsor, Maritime-Ontario. MADD Canada is grateful for their partnership in bringing the impaired driving awareness message to communities nationwide.

To help ensure everyone gets home safely, we all have a role to play:

Always plan ahead;

Never drive a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

For more information on Campaign 911, including educational tools and safety resources, please visit madd.ca.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]

