Strategic Venue Partners Expands C-Suite with Industry Veteran David Tokunaga as COO

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless-connectivity-as-a-service, proudly announces the appointment of David Tokunaga, a seasoned wireless industry executive, as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a career spanning more than 25 years across some of the most influential names in telecommunications, Tokunaga will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s mission to transform venues with fast, reliable, and future-ready wireless network solutions. This strategic leadership appointment follows several key financial milestones for SVP, with Tokunaga’s operational prowess poised to drive further growth and meet the rising enterprise demand for in-building wireless solutions.

Tokunaga most recently served as General Manager of Boingo Wireless. In this role, he led sales, marketing, engineering, and operations for the enterprise segment. He also guided strategy, partnerships, and engineering initiatives. Previously, David also held senior roles at Qualcomm, leading global account teams and driving growth across emerging wireless technologies. Tokunaga also spent more than seven years at Nokia, overseeing product strategy during a pivotal phase in the company’s evolution.

“We’re thrilled to welcome David to the SVP leadership team,” said Justin Marron, CEO of SVP. “He brings a wealth of experience across enterprise sales, engineering, operations, and large-scale business leadership at some of the most respected companies in the wireless industry. His unique blend of strategic vision and hands-on execution has consistently delivered impactful, scalable solutions. David’s leadership arrives at a pivotal moment for SVP, as we continue to accelerate growth and meet rising demand for our essential infrastructure assets.”

“I’ve spent much of my career helping enterprises navigate the ever-changing wireless landscape—and I firmly believe that SVP’s approach is one of the most innovative and sustainable models I’ve ever seen,” said David Tokunaga, SVP’s new Chief Operating Officer. “By turning wireless connectivity into a managed service, SVP not only removes the financial and technological burden from its customers but also empowers them to grow and innovate faster utilizing SVP’s state-of-the-art wireless systems. I’m excited to join this incredible team and help continue to bring this vision to life at scale.”

“The addition of David marks another major step forward for SVP. Since inception, SVP has been focused on the growing need for long-term solutions that thousands of venues face regarding their mission-critical connectivity challenges. Justin and his co-founder, Chad Aaron, have assembled an elite team of knowledgeable and passionate professionals to provide bespoke solutions to each of SVP’s customers,” said Marc H. Blair, COO and Senior Managing Director at Tiger Infrastructure Partners, the majority shareholder in SVP. “While the existing team has created a highly efficient and scalable business, the addition of David to the “C suite” adds decades of valuable experience and will expand SVP’s strategic and operational capabilities.”

SVP’s infrastructure solutions are designed for each individual customer’s particular end use. SVP’s solutions can apply on a nearly universal basis and its customers operate in a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, information services and technology, higher education and retail. SVP’s long-term assets provide services essential to (i) the customer and employee experiences, (ii) optimization of business and enterprise operating systems and applications, (iii) timely dissemination of information and (iv) emergency communications.

David is set to join the team in Chicago next week during Connect (X), the premier communications infrastructure industry event proudly sponsored by SVP. He will represent SVP on an informative panel entitled, It’s Time to Radically Re-Think In-Building Wireless on Tuesday, May 13th at 3:00 pm in Room W183B.

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP partners directly with venues and carriers to design, develop, install, own, operate, and future-proof wireless infrastructure using solutions such as Distributed Antenna Systems, CBRS (OnGo®), Private LTE, Public Safety Systems, Wi-Fi, IPTV, RTLS, and fiber assets. SVP’s utility-style model enables enterprise clients to access cutting-edge wireless technology without the capital burden, backed by a long-term partner who grows with their business. Learn more at www.strategicvenue.com .

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger’s value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. Visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

Megan Wesley, VP, Marketing

[email protected]

