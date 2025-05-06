FAVO Capital Secures $8 Million Series A Preferred Investment from Stewards Investment Capital

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a rapidly growing private credit platform focused on revenue-based funding for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A Preferred equity investment from Stewards Investment Capital, a global asset manager with deep expertise in fintech and private credit.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital said, “Stewards has been a trusted partner, and this funding further positions us to serve the capital needs of underserved SMBs with speed, flexibility, and transparency.”

“This investment reflects institutional confidence in our platform’s scalability and disciplined strategy,” said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital.

This investment will accelerate direct SMB funding, restructure a portion of our debt notes and expand embedded lending partnerships, all while reinforcing FAVO’s balance sheet and supporting its ongoing growth initiatives as it advances toward a Nasdaq uplisting.

Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital added, “The growth trajectory of FAVO from our original investment has been nothing but positive and rewarding. Our continued support and investment from our international network has been a testament to the Award Winning bespoke investment products that we have been able to create around FAVO.”

The securities offered will not be or have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirement.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a private credit firm specializing in alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States. Since its inception, FAVO Capital has supported more than 10,000 businesses. FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and empowering SMBs with flexible funding solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company also has operations in New York and the Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit www.favocapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Alerts

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections, estimates, and expectations regarding future trends, financial performance, and operational strategies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, economic conditions, and the company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

FAVO Capital, Inc.

4300 N University Drive

D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Relations:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

