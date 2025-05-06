President Lai meets Japanese Diet Member and former Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi

TAIWAN, May 5 - Details 2025-05-02 President Lai meets Atlantic Council delegation On the afternoon of May 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Atlantic Council, a think tank based in Washington, DC. In remarks, President Lai said that we have already proposed a roadmap for deepening Taiwan-US trade ties to achieve a common objective of reducing all bilateral tariffs. At the same time, the president said, we will expand investments across the United States and create win-win outcomes for both sides through the trade and economic strategy of “Taiwan plus the US.” The president also emphasized that Taiwan is not only a bastion of freedom and democracy, but also an indispensable hub for global supply chains. He expressed hope that, given shared economic and security interests, Taiwan and the US will generate even greater synergy and prove to be each other’s strongest support. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I welcome you all to Taiwan. In particular, Vice President Matthew Kroenig visited Taiwan last June and now is making another trip less than a year later. He also contributed an important article supporting Taiwan to a major international publication, highlighting the concern that our international friends have for Taiwan. We are truly moved and thankful. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely thank all sectors of the US for their longstanding and steadfast support for Taiwan. Especially, as we face the challenges arising from the regional situation, we hope to continue deepening the Taiwan-US partnership. Holding a key position on the first island chain, Taiwan faces military threats and gray-zone aggression from China. We will continue to show our unwavering determination to defend ourselves. I want to emphasize that Taiwan is accelerating efforts to enhance its overall defense capabilities. The government will also prioritize special budget allocations to increase Taiwan’s defense spending from 2.5 percent of GDP to more than 3 percent. This reflects the efforts we are putting into safeguarding our nation and demonstrates our determination to safeguard regional peace and stability. During President Donald Trump’s first term, Taiwan purchased 66 new F-16V fighter jets. The first of these rolled off the assembly line in South Carolina at the end of this March. This is crucial for Taiwan’s strategy of achieving peace through strength. In the future, we will continue to procure defense equipment from the US that helps ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We also look forward to bilateral security collaboration evolving beyond arms sales to a partnership that encompasses joint research and development and joint manufacturing, further strengthening our cooperation and exchanges. Taiwan firmly believes in fair, free, and mutually beneficial trade ties. Indeed, we have already proposed a roadmap for deepening Taiwan-US trade ties. This includes our common objective of reducing all bilateral tariffs as well as narrowing the trade imbalance through the procurement of energy and agricultural and other industrial products from the US. At the same time, we will expand investments across the US. We will promote our “Taiwan plus one” policy, that is, the new trade and economic strategy of “Taiwan plus the US,” to build non-red supply chains and create win-win outcomes for both sides. As the US is moving to reindustrialize its manufacturing industry and may hope to become a global manufacturing center for AI, Taiwan is willing to join in the efforts. Taiwan is not only a bastion of freedom and democracy, but also an indispensable hub for global supply chains. We have every confidence that, given shared Taiwan-US economic and security interests, we can generate even greater synergy and prove to be each other’s strongest support. In closing, I thank Vice President Kroenig once again for leading this delegation, demonstrating support for Taiwan. I look forward to exchanging opinions with you all in just a few moments. I wish you a smooth and successful trip. Vice President Kroenig then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for hosting them. He said that it is an honor to be here and to lead a delegation from the Atlanta Council, which consists of a mix of former senior US government officials with responsibility for Taiwan and also rising stars visiting Taiwan for the first time. Vice President Kroenig said that they are here at a critical moment, as there is an ongoing war in Europe, multiple conflicts in the Middle East, and increased Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific. Moreover, he pointed out, the regimes of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are increasingly working together in a new axis of aggressors. Vice President Kroenig indicated that the challenge facing the US and its allies and partners, including Taiwan, is how to deter these autocracies and maintain global peace, prosperity, and freedom, especially in Taiwan, whose security and stability matter, not only for Taiwan, but also for the US and the world. Vice President Kroenig assured President Lai and the people of Taiwan that the US is a reliable partner for Taiwan. The vice president stated that the administration under President Trump is prioritizing the deterrence of China, and that President Trump has announced an intention to have the largest US defense budget in history, more than US$1 trillion, to resource this priority. Pointing out that an America-first president will not help a country that is not helping itself, Vice President Kroenig said that their delegation has been impressed with the steps President Lai and the administration are taking to strengthen Taiwan’s security, including increasing defense spending, developing a societal resilience strategy, and using cutting edge technologies like unmanned systems to promote indigenous defense production. Vice President Kroenig said that more than money and equipment are necessary to secure a democracy against a powerful and ruthless neighbor, adding that history shows that the human factor is the most important. In the end, he said, it will be the will of the people of Taiwan to resist coercion and to defend their home which will be the most important factor determining the future fate of Taiwan and for the ability of the people of Taiwan to chart their own destiny. Vice President Kroenig emphasized that Americans are willing to support Taiwan in this endeavor, but it will be the people of Taiwan and strong and capable leaders like President Lai at the forefront of this struggle, with the firm support of America. Vice President Kroenig said that as the US and Taiwan work together on these challenges, the Atlantic Council looks forward to offering support behind the scenes. Founded in 1961 to support the Transatlantic Alliance, he said, the Atlantic Council is a global think tank, and part of its DNA is working closely with friends and allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan. He said they look forward to continuing their close and longstanding cooperation with Taiwan through visiting delegations, research and reports, and public and private events. In closing, Vice President Kroenig thanked President Lai again for hosting them and for the work he is doing to secure the free world. The delegation also included former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Heino Klinck and former Director for Taiwan Affairs at the White House National Security Council Marvin Park.

Details 2025-05-01 President Lai meets Japan’s LDP Youth Division delegation On the morning of May 1, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth Division. In remarks, President Lai thanked the guests for demonstrating support for deepening Taiwan-Japan ties through concrete actions. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan can continue to conduct exchanges in such areas as national defense, the economy, education, culture, sports, and the arts so that bilateral relations reach even greater heights. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to welcome our distinguished guests, who include Diet members in the LDP Youth Division and guests from Junior Chamber International (JCI) Japan, to the Presidential Office. It is also a pleasure to see LDP Youth Division Director Nakasone Yasutaka, House of Representatives Member Hiranuma Shojiro, and House of Councillors Member Kamiya Masayuki again today. I look forward to discussions with all our distinguished guests. The LDP Youth Division and JCI Japan have once again demonstrated support for deepening Taiwan-Japan ties through concrete actions. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I also want to thank the LDP Youth Division for launching a fundraising campaign to help those affected by the earthquake in Hualien County on April 3 last year. LDP Youth Division members will be important leaders in Japan’s political arena in the future. Taiwan deeply values our exchanges with the Youth Division and hopes to bring about concrete results from such exchanges. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are critical to the security and prosperity of the world, and Taiwan and Japan can work together to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Former Prime Ministers Abe Shinzo and Kishida Fumio, and current Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru have repeatedly stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at important international venues. Taiwan is deeply grateful to Japan’s current and former prime ministers for their concern and support for this issue. Taiwan and Japan can also cooperate in industry and the economy. As our industries are complementary, further cooperation can create win-win outcomes. In the semiconductor industry, for instance, Taiwan’s strengths lie in manufacturing, while Japan’s strengths lie in materials, equipment, and technology. If we work together, the semiconductor industry is sure to see even more robust development. In addition to the economy and national defense, Taiwan and Japan can also conduct exchanges in such areas as education, culture, sports, and the arts. Our countries have long shared deep ties – Director Nakasone’s grandfather, former Prime Minister Nakasone Yasuhiro, was stationed in Taiwan and lived in what is now the Mingde New Residential Quarter of Kaohsiung City’s Zuoying District. I am confident that on the basis of our already solid foundations, Taiwan-Japan relations can reach even greater heights. Director Nakasone then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for finding time in his busy schedule to meet with the visiting delegation. He said that the LDP Youth Division sends a visiting delegation to Taiwan each year and is always granted the opportunity to meet with the president, demonstrating his high regard for the delegation, for which the director again expressed his gratitude. He remarked that he, together with House of Representatives Member Suzuki Keisuke, visited Taiwan last July, and that whenever he visits Taiwan, it feels as if he is returning home. Director Nakasone recalled President Lai’s earlier remarks, saying that he hopes the young people of Taiwan and Japan can fully engage in exchanges in the areas of national defense, the economy, culture, education, and the arts. The director said he believes that in today’s complex and difficult international situation, such directives are necessary. This is especially so, he emphasized, during United States President Donald Trump’s second term, when things once taken for granted are no longer so, and when the global economy is undergoing significant changes. Director Nakasone expressed his full support for strengthening Taiwan and Japan’s practical and strategic cooperation. He said he believes each side will be able to benefit from such cooperation and hopes that exchanges will progress toward shared goals. He pointed out that, as maritime nations, Taiwan and Japan share the goals of protecting the ocean and using marine resources wisely, goals that we ought to cooperate on and devote our full efforts to. The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait are critical to the peace and stability of East Asia and even the world, he said, so we must ensure that the world and its leaders recognize this point, and Japan will do its utmost to advocate for it. Director Nakasone said, on the topic of semiconductors, that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s new fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture has made the area very lively, adding that the Japanese government is providing more than 1.25 trillion yen in subsidies. Moving forward, the Japanese government plans to inject an additional 10 trillion yen, he said, to aid in the development of AI and other fields. Noting that Taiwan and Japan both excel in semiconductors, he expressed his hope that each can give free rein to its strengths to produce an even greater effect. Director Nakasone said that despite Taiwan’s facing formidable internal and external circumstances, it saw 4.6 percent economic growth last year under President Lai’s strong leadership, and it continued to promote measures to enhance overall societal resilience, all of which is admirable. In closing, the director thanked President Lai once again for taking the time to meet with them. Also in attendance were Japanese House of Representatives Members Nemoto Taku and Fukuda Kaoru, and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-04-29 President Lai meets NBR delegation On the morning of April 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). In remarks, President Lai stated that as Taiwan stands at the very frontline of defense of global democracy, we are actively implementing our Four Pillars of Peace action plan, which includes continuing to enhance our national defense capabilities, demonstrating our commitment to defending freedom and democracy. The president said he hopes to further advance national security and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and the United States. He also expressed hope that this will help boost economic resilience for both sides and establish each as a key pillar of regional security, elevating our relations to even higher levels. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to meet with Admiral John Aquilino again today. I also warmly welcome NBR President Michael Wills and our distinguished guests from the bureau to Taiwan. I look forward to exchanging views with you all on Taiwan-US relations and the regional situation. During his tenure as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Aquilino placed much attention on the Taiwan Strait issue. And the NBR has conducted a wealth of research and analysis focusing on matters of regional security. Thanks to all of your outstanding contributions and efforts, the international community has gained a better understanding of the role Taiwan plays in the Indo-Pacific region and in global democratic development. For this, I want to extend my deepest gratitude. Taiwan stands at the very frontline of defending global democracy and is located at a strategically important location in the first island chain. We are actively implementing our Four Pillars of Peace action plan, which includes continuing to enhance our national defense capabilities, building economic security, demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and standing side-by-side with the democratic community to jointly demonstrate the strength of deterrence and safeguard regional peace and stability. At the beginning of this month, I announced an increase in military allowances for volunteer service members and combat troops. The government will also continue to reform national defense and enhance self-sufficiency in defense. In addition, we will prioritize special budget allocations to ensure that Taiwan’s defense budget exceeds 3 percent of GDP. These efforts continue to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities and demonstrate our commitment to defending freedom and democracy. As we mark the 46th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, we thank the US government for continuing its arms sales to Taiwan and strengthening the Taiwan-US partnership over the years. We believe that, in addition to engaging in military exchanges and cooperation, Taiwan and the US can build an even closer economic and trade relationship, boosting each other’s economic resilience and establishing each as a key pillar of regional security. I expect that your continued assistance will help advance national security and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and the US, elevating our relations to even higher levels. Once again, I welcome our distinguished guests to Taiwan and wish you a pleasant and successful trip. I hope that through this visit, you gain a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Taiwan’s economy and national defense. Admiral Aquilino then delivered remarks, thanking the Ministry of National Defense for the invitation and President Lai for receiving and spending time with them. Mentioning that this is his second visit in five months, he said he continues to be incredibly impressed with the president’s leadership and the actions he has taken to secure Taiwan and defend its people. Admiral Aquilino said that he has watched the efforts of the ministers on whole-of-society defense to demonstrate deterrence and added that the pace of the work is nothing short of inspiring. Admiral Aquilino noted that Taiwan’s thriving democracy is incredibly important to the peace and stability of the region. He stated that he, alongside the NBR, will continue to offer support, noting that President Wills and his team are an asset to Taiwan and the US that helps continue our close relationship and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Details 2025-04-28 President Lai meets Japanese Diet Member and former Minister of State for Economic Security Takaichi Sanae On the afternoon of April 28, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and former Minister of State for Economic Security Takaichi Sanae. In remarks, President Lai thanked the government of Japan for repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at important international venues. The president expressed hope that in the face of China’s continually expanding red supply chains, Taiwan and Japan can continue to cooperate closely in such fields as semiconductors, energy, and AI technology to create non-red supply chains that enhance economic resilience and industrial competitiveness for both sides, and jointly pave the way for further prosperity and growth in the Indo-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Representative Takaichi as she returns for another visit to Taiwan. I am also very happy to have Members of the House of Representatives Kikawada Hitoshi and Ozaki Masanao, and Member of the House of Councillors Sato Kei all gathered together here to engage in these very important exchanges. Our visitors will be taking part in many exchange activities during this trip. Earlier today at the Indo-Pacific Strategy Thinktank’s International Political and Economic Forum, Representative Takaichi delivered a speech in which she clearly demonstrated the great importance she places upon the friendship between Taiwan and Japan. For this I want to express my deepest appreciation to each of our guests. The peoples of Taiwan and Japan have a deep friendship and mutual trust. We have a shared commitment to the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights, but beyond that, we both have striven to contribute to regional peace and stability. I also want to thank the government of Japan for repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at important international venues. Tomorrow you will all make a trip to Kaohsiung to visit a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who once said, “If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem.” We will always remember the firm support and friendship he showed Taiwan. Since taking office last year, I have worked hard to improve Taiwan’s whole-of-society defense resilience and implement our Four Pillars of Peace action plan. By strengthening our national defense capabilities, building up economic security, demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and deepening partnerships with democratic countries including Japan, we can together maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and across the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, in the face of China’s continually expanding red supply chains, we hope that Taiwan and Japan, as important economic and trade partners, can continue to cooperate closely in such fields as semiconductors, energy, and AI technology to create non-red supply chains that further enhance economic resilience and industrial competitiveness for both sides. Going forward, Taiwan will work hard to play an important role in the international community and contribute its key strengths. I hope that, with the support of our guests, Taiwan can soon accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and sign an economic partnership agreement (EPA) with Japan so that we can jointly pave the way for further prosperity and growth in the Indo-Pacific region. Lastly, I thank each of you once again for taking concrete action to support Taiwan. I am confident that your visit will help deepen Taiwan-Japan ties and create even greater opportunities for cooperation. Let us all strive together to keep propelling Taiwan-Japan relations forward. Representative Takaichi then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai and Taiwanese political leaders for the warm hospitality they extended to the delegation, and mentioning that the visiting delegation members are all like-minded partners carrying on the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe. July 8 this year will mark the third anniversary of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, she said, and when the former prime minister unfortunately passed away, President Lai, then serving as vice president, was among the first to come offer condolences, for which she expressed sincere admiration and gratitude. Representative Takaichi stated that Taiwan and Japan are island nations that face the same circumstances and problems, and that Japan’s trade activities rely heavily on ocean transport, so once a problem arises nearby that threatens maritime shipping lanes, it will be a matter of life and death for Japan. Taiwan and Japan are similar, as once a problem arises, both will face food and energy security issues, and supply chains may even be threatened, she said. Regarding Taiwan-Japan cooperation, Representative Takaichi stated that both sides must first protect and strengthen supply chain resilience. President Lai has previously said that he wants to turn Taiwan into an AI island, she said, and in semiconductors, Taiwan has the world’s leading technology. Representative Takaichi went on to say that Taiwan and Japan can collaborate in the fields of AI and semiconductors, quantum computing, and dual-use industries, as well as in areas such as drones and new energy technologies to build more resilient supply chains, so that if problems arise, we can maintain our current standard of living with peace of mind. Representative Takaichi indicated that cooperation in the defense sector is also crucial, and that by uniting like-minded countries including Taiwan, the United States, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia, and even countries in Europe, we can build a stronger network to jointly maintain our security guarantees. Representative Takaichi expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will continue to strengthen substantive non-governmental relations, including personnel exchange visits and information sharing, so that we can jointly face and respond to crises when they arise. Regarding the hope to sign a Taiwan-Japan EPA that President Lai had mentioned earlier, she also expressed support and said she looks forward to upcoming exchanges and talks. The visiting delegation also included Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-04-23 President Lai delivers remarks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day event On the afternoon of April 23, President Lai Ching-te attended an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event and delivered remarks, in which he emphasized that peace is priceless, and war has no winners, while morality, democracy, and respect for human rights are powerful forces against violence and tyranny. The president stated that Taiwan will continue to expand cooperation with democratic partners and safeguard regional and global peace and stability, defending democracy, freedom, and human rights. He said we must never forget history, and must overcome our differences and join in solidarity to ensure that the next generations live in a world that is more just and more peaceful. Upon arriving at the event, President Lai heard a testimony from the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, followed by a rabbi’s recitation of the prayer “El Maleh Rachamim.” He then joined other distinguished guests in lighting candles in memory of the victims. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: To begin, I want to thank the Israel Economic and Cultural Office (ISECO) in Taipei, German Institute Taipei, Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for co-organizing this deeply significant memorial ceremony again this year. I also want to thank everyone for attending. We are here today to remember the victims of the Holocaust, express sympathy for the survivors, honor the brave individuals who protected the victims, and acknowledge all who were impacted by this atrocity. It was deeply moving to hear Ms. [Orly] Sela share the story of how her grandmother, Yehudit Biksz, escaped the Nazi regime. I want to thank her specially for traveling so far to attend this event. From the 1930s through World War II, the Nazi regime sought to exclude Jewish people from society. In their campaign, they perpetrated systematic genocide driven by their ideology. Policies and directives under the authoritarian Nazi regime resulted in the deaths of approximately 6 million Jews. Millions of others were persecuted, including Romani people, persons with disabilities, the gay community, and anyone who disagreed with Nazi ideology. It is one of the darkest chapters in human history. Many countries, including Taiwan, have enacted anti-massacre legislation, and observe a remembrance day each year. Those occasions help us remember the victims, preserve historical memory, and most importantly, reinforce our resolve to fight against hatred and discrimination. Twenty-three years ago, Chelujan (車路墘) Church in Tainan founded the Taiwan Holocaust Memorial Museum. It is the first Jewish museum in Taiwan, and the second Holocaust museum in Asia. Its founding mission urges us to forget hatred and love one another; put an end to war and advocate peace. Many of the exhibition items come from Jewish people, connecting Taiwan closer with Israel and helping Taiwanese better understand the experiences of Jewish people. In this way, we grow to more deeply cherish peace. When I was mayor of Tainan, I took part in an exhibition event at Chelujan Church. I was also invited by the Israeli government to join the International Mayors Conference in Israel, where I visited the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. I will never forget how deeply that experience moved me, and as a result, peace and human rights became even more important issues for me. These issues are valued by Taiwan and our friends and allies. They are also important links connecting Taiwan with the world. Peace is priceless, and war has no winners. We will continue to expand cooperation with democratic partners and safeguard regional and global peace and stability. We will also continue to make greater contributions and work with the international community to defend democracy, freedom, and human rights. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. However, we still see wars raging around the world. We see a resurgence of authoritarian powers, which could severely impact global democracy, peace, and prosperous development. Today’s event allows for more than reflection on the past; it also serves as a warning for the future. We are reminded of the threats that hatred, prejudice, and extremism pose to humanity. But we are also reminded that morality, democracy, and respect for human rights are powerful forces against violence and tyranny. We must never forget history. We must overcome our differences and join in solidarity for a better future. Let’s work together to ensure that the next generations live in a world that is more just and more peaceful. Also in attendance at the event were Member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) and Taiwan friendship group Chair Boaz Toporovsky, ISECO Representative Maya Yaron, and German Institute Taipei Deputy Director General Andreas Hofem.