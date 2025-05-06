Weiner Team Recent Op-Eds, Top Rankings, Radio-TV on Trump Fatigue, Tariff, Fentanyl, USPS Privatization, Jan 6 Pardons

Headlined by London Times Radio Interview; Opeds in Chicago Tribune, USA Today, Orlando Sentinel, West Virginia Gazette-Mail

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiner Team Recent Op-Eds, Radio-TV, Top Rankings on Trump Fatigue, Tariff backfires, Fentanyl, USPS Privatization, Jan 6 Pardons Recidivism, London Times Radio Interview on 100 DaysRobert Weiner Public News, under the leadership of Robert (Bob) Weiner, has had a productive spring with op-ed contributions that have shaped public discourse on issues from youth mental health to national drug policy, Trump fatigue and backfires over his 100 days, and the future of the U.S. Postal Service. Since the Inauguration, the Weiner Public News team—including Robert Weiner, Khel Gordhan, and Katherine White—has authored a series of high-impact opinion pieces published in major national outlets like the Chicago Tribune, USA Today, the Orlando Sentinel, and an imjportant interview debating Marco Rubio's ex-chief of staff on London Times Radio about the Trump 100 days and future.On April 20, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan’s Chicago Tribune piece “When Will ‘Trump Fatigue’ Set In—Or Will It?” was ranked as the #2 op-ed nationally by OpEdNews. This article explores whether Americans’ exhaustion with Trump’s political presence will translate into meaningful shifts that will remain in public opinion and media dynamics.See for Chicago Tribune: https://www.chicagotribune.com/2025/03/11/opinion-donald-trump-fatigue-popularity-decline/ See updated in Oped News:Just days later on April 23, 2025, Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan published “Why Teens and Twenties Need a ‘Third Place’” in OpEd News, where they highlight the urgent need for social spaces beyond home, school, and work to address youth loneliness and mental health challenges.See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Why-Teens-and-Twenties-Nee-Community_Internet_Loneliness_People-250423-781.html On April 16, 2025, Weiner and Katherine White co-authored “Budget Cuts Will Hurt Progress on Drug Crisis” in the West Virginia Charleston Gazette-Mail and OpEd News, warning that proposed federal budget cuts threaten to derail hard-won progress in combating fentanyl deaths and improving treatment access. West Virginia is the "point of the spear" of the fentanyl and opioid crisis with proportionately the country's largest usage.See for Charleston Gazette-Mail: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/op_ed_commentaries/weiner-white-budget-cuts-will-hurt-progress-on-drug-crisis-opinion/article_9f80592c-4645-437c-ab7a-441106405293.html See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Budget-Cuts-Will-Hurt-Prog-Budget_Budget-Cuts_Drug-Abuse-Use_Drug-Use-250416-381.html On April 14, 2025, Weiner and White’s “Privatizing USPS Will Harm Rural America” appeared in OpEd News, amplifying the voices of workers like Baton Rouge’s Tameka Brown and arguing that postal privatization would disproportionately harm rural communities as well as the nation as a whole.See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=3&f=Stamped-Out-Baton-Rouge-s-Baton-Rouge_Donald-Trump_National-Press-Club_Postal-Service-250414-785.html Earlier that month, on April 1, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan published “From FDR to Trump: Both Faced Court Rulings in Fast-Paced Early Presidency” in Knox News and USA TODAY, drawing historical parallels between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Donald Trump, and examining how legal challenges have shaped early presidential legacies. The piece points to FDR building programs for people with attempted reductions by Trump, but similar paces of court cases and overturns in the first 100 days (and ongoing).See for Knox News: https://www.knoxnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/2025/04/01/fdr-trump-faced-court-rulings-in-fast-paced-early-terms-opinion/82671873007/ See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=From-FDR-to-Trump-Both-fa-Executive-Orders-Crimes_Executive-Power-Expansion_Executive-Tyranny_FDR-250408-191.html On March 29, 2025, Weiner and White’s “No Extra Pardons for Jan. 6 Reoffenders” appeared in the Orlando Sentinel, making the case against pardoning January 6 participants who continue to break the law. The authors cited statistics showing the majority of released violent offenders in past DOJ records have recidivized, and the Jan 6 violent offenders could well become the nation's next "Willie Hortons". 63.8% of violent offenders released in 2010 were rearrested, and the median time of rearrest was only 16 months. 608 individuals on Jan. 6 were arrested and charged with “assaulting, resisting, or interfering with law enforcement.”See for Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2025/03/28/commentary-no-extra-pardons-for-jan-6-reoffenders/ A complete list of the team’s recent op-eds is available at: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2025 Radio-TV: TimesRadio (London Times)On May 1, 2025, Robert Weiner on London Times Radio-TV. Weiner was interviewed on Trump’s first 100 days and the future, debating former Marco Rubio Chief of Staff Matt Terrill with John Pienaar moderating. Watch on YouTube (begin AT 1:39:12): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU0TmpJ1fRI About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is former White House spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as senior staff to prominent leaders including Congressmen Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charles Rangel, John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star Gen./Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey. Weiner’s work has been widely recognized, including the National Press Club President's Award for founding and directing an ongoing program that has over 1,000 published op-eds he co-authored with emerging young journalists.For more information, visit www.weinerpublic.com or contact Bob Weiner at [email protected] ; phones land-301-283-0821, cell 202-306-1200Website: www.weinerpublic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.